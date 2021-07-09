Global Conversational AI Markets 2021-2026: Rising Demand For Customer Support Services & New Innovative Product Portfolio

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Conversational AI Market (2021-2026) by Type, Distribution Channel, Application and Geography - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Conversational AI Market (2021-2026) by Type, Distribution Channel, Application and Geography - Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Conversational Artificial Intelligence Market is estimated to be worth USD 5.1 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 12.12 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.9%.

Market Dynamics

Rising digitalization and e-commerce have encouraged the need for customer support services. Conversational artificial intelligence offers effective customer care 24/7, real-time personalized service, and omnichannel Deployment. In addition, low-cost chatbox development and reduced cost to serve customer factors propel market growth globally. Technological advancements such as natural language processing and the rising 'Chat first' strategy by the service industry are expected to boost market growth.However, a lack of awareness of conversation AI and the requirement of skilled professionals to access conversational AI is expected to hamper market development.

Recent Developments

Microsoft acquired Nuance, a pioneer company with natural language processing and speech recognition technology. - 12th April 2021

Axis Bank Launches AI-powered Conversational Voice BOT for IVR, in India . - 30th July 2020

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Google LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc., Evolv Technology Solutions, Inc, Infosys Limited, Salesforce.com, Inc., etc

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description1.1 Study Objectives1.2 Market Definition1.3 Currency1.4 Years Considered1.5 Language1.6 Key Shareholders 2 Research Methodology2.1 Research Process2.2 Data Collection and Validation2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Assumptions of the Study2.5 Limitations of the Study 3 Executive Summary3.1 Introduction3.2 Market Size and Segmentation3.3 Market Outlook 4 Market Influencers4.1 Drivers4.1.1 Growing E-Commerce and Digitalization4.1.2 Rising Demand for Customer Support Services4.1.3 Omnichannel Development4.2 Restraints4.2.1 Lack of Awareness in Emerging Countries4.2.2 Inaccuracy of Chatbox and Virtual Assistance4.3 Opportunities4.3.1 New Innovative Product Portfolio4.4 Challenges4.4.1 Requirement of Skilled Professional4.4.2 Data Security Issues4.5 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Regulatory Scenario5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Conversational Artificial Intelligence Market, By Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Platform6.3 Service6.3.1 Consulting Services6.3.2 Managed Services6.3.3 Professional Services6.3.4 Support & Maintenance6.3.5 Training & Education 7 Global Conversational Artificial Intelligence Market, By Technology7.1 Introduction7.2 Machine Learning & Deep Learning7.3 Natural Language Processing7.4 Automated Speech Recognition 8 Global Conversational Artificial Intelligence Market, By Deployment8.1 Introduction8.2 Intelligent Virtual Assistants8.3 Chat box 9 Global Conversational Artificial Intelligence Market, By Type9.1 Introduction9.2 On-Cloud9.3 On-Premises 10 Global Conversational Artificial Intelligence Market, By End User10.1 Introduction10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)10.3 Retail and Ecommerce10.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences10.5 Travel and Hospitality10.6 Telecom10.7 Media and Entertainment10.8 Others 11 Global Conversational Artificial Intelligence Market, By Geography11.1 Introduction 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Competitive Quadrant12.2 Market Share Analysis12.3 Strategic Initiatives 12.3.1 M&A and Investments12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

Salesforce.co. Inc.

Amazon.co. Inc.

Artificial Solutions

Baid. Inc.

BotXO AI

Cisco System. Inc.

Conversica

Creative Virtual

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Evolv Technology Solution. Inc

Google LLC

Haptik

Infosys Limited

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Apple Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP ERP

