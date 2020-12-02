Global Conventional And Alternative Pain Treatment Markets Report 2020-2025 With Profiles Of Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International, Eli Lilly & Co., GlaxoSmithKline, And Johnson & Johnson
DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Conventional and Alternative Pain Treatment Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is designed to be a helpful business tool that will provide a thorough evaluation of the markets for pain management. The geographical scope of this study is global. This study will address acute versus chronic pain, treatments, and regulatory issues facing healthcare workers. Also provided is detailed information based on product categories, use of products, forecasts and competitive analyses.
Adjuvant treatment modalities cover a wide range of procedures and methods. Some of the more frequent modalities are discussed throughout the report.
Each market segment provides detailed information based on product categories, product use, and market forecasts.
Not covered in the report are drugs or devices that by treating the condition or disorder result in the relief of pain. These include treatments for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis or other similar diseases. Treatments are only included for those that indicate a relief of pain symptoms associated with these conditions.
A comparison of treatment for the disease that naturally relieves the symptoms as compared to treatments for the relief of pain associated with the disease include -
- Enbrel: Indicated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis.
- Celebrex: Indicated for the treatment of the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis and the management of acute pain.
The report is also evaluated in terms of application, discussing market trends and performance for the following areas:
- Surgical pain
- Orthopedic and musculoskeletal pain
- Migraine pain
- Fibromyalgia pain
- Cancer pain
- Neuropathic pain
- HIV/AIDS pain
- Dental pain
- General pain
Report Includes:
- 40 data tables and 43 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for conventional and alternative pain treatments
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Country-specific data and analysis for the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Australia, China, Japan, and other emerging economies
- Patent study with significant patent allotments on pain treatments, application filings, and new drug approvals
- Identification of companies best-positioned to meet the conventional and alternative pain management markets demand owing to their proprietary technologies, collaborations, M&As and other strategic alliances
- Market share analysis of the leading biopharmaceutical companies and their key competitive landscape
- Global market outlook of pain management services, types of pain, delivery methods, clinical trials, pain incidence/prevalence, reimbursement trends, R&D efforts, and treatment modalities
- A detailed description of the market-leading companies, including Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International, Eli Lilly & Co., GlaxoSmithKline, and Johnson & Johnson
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Overview
- Summary of the Major Markets
- Competitive Structure and Market Share
- Market Trends
- Undertreatment Issues
- Professional Pain Treatment Issues
- Access to Care
- FDA Requirements for Approval of Pain Therapies
- Drug Delivery Systems
Chapter 3 Industry Overview
- Pain Management Market Opportunity
- Total Pain Treatment Market
- History of Pain and Pain Treatment
- The Perception of Pain
- Types of Pain
- Acute Pain
- Chronic Pain
- Physiological Pain Classifications
- Assessment of Pain
- Subjective
- Objective
- Diagnosis of Pain
- How Pain is Treated
- Opioid Pain Control
- The Opioid Crisis: Addiction and Abuse
- FDA Response to the Opioid Crisis-Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS)
- Opioid Treatment Challenges
- Drug Delivery Systems
- Oral and Extended Release
- Topical and Transdermal
- Intravenous
- Intranasal
- Patient-Controlled Analgesia
- Iontophoresis
- Electromechanical Transport
- Pain Management Procedures: Steroids, Endoscopy, Fluoroscopy
- Alternative Methods of Pain Management
- Growing Trend in Cannabis Treatment for Pain
- Adoption of Medical Cannabis: A Global Analysis
- Laws and Legalization Trends
- Claims in Effectiveness
- Potency and Validation Testing Trends
- Pain Management Services and Organizations
- Home Care
- Hospice
- Hospitals
- Pain Clinics
- Skilled Nursing Facilities
- Access to Palliative Care Around the World
- Assessing the Need for Palliative Care
- Market Influences and Indicators of Growth
- Global Demographic Overview
- Gender and Pain
- Other Influences Determining How Pain is Felt among Individuals
- Undertreatment Issues
- Treatment of Pain and Issues Facing the Professional Segment
- Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs
- Availability of Medication
- Government Intervention
- Managed Care Pain Management Issues
Chapter 4 Pain Treatment Markets by Type
- Overview
- Market Summary
- Pharmaceutical Pain Management
- Pain Management Products
- Acetaminophen and FDA Changes
- Codeine in Cough and Cold Medications
- Total Market
- FDA Approval of Pain Therapies
- Pharmaceutical Pipeline
- Narcotic Analgesics
- Non-narcotic Analgesics
- Medical Cannabis
- Antimigraine Agents
- Anesthetics
- Other CNS Therapies
- Other Treatments
- Pain Management Devices
- FDA Approval of Pain Devices
- Pain Management Device Market
- Total Market
- Stimulation Therapy
- Physical Pain Treatment Modalities
- Acupuncture/Acupressure
- Ice (Cryotherapy)
- Joint Mobilization
- Manipulation
- Massage
- Traction
- Radiation Therapy
- Radio Frequency Neuroablation, Epiduroscopy
- Surgery
- Whirlpool Bath (Thermotherapy)
- Psychological Pain Therapies
- Tracking the Development of Complementary and Alternative Pain Control Methods
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
- Overview
- Market Size and Growth
- Surgical Pain Management
- Orthopedic/Musculoskeletal Pain Management
- Migraine Headache Pain Management
- Fibromyalgia Pain
- Cancer Pain Management
- Neuropathic Pain
- HIV/AIDS Related Pain
- Burn Pain
- Dental Pain
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- Market Size and Growth
- Global Health Indicators
- Health Expenditures and GDP Review
- Average Length of Stay
- Markets by Global Region
Chapter 7 Patent Analysis and New Developments
- Patent Analysis
- Patent Review by Year
- Patent Review by Type
- Patent Review by Company
- Patent Review by Country
- Patent Review by Assignee
- Impact of Generic Participation
- Future of Pain Research
- Selected Pain-Related Acquisitions, Alliances and Events
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbvie Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Aphria Inc.
- Assertio Therapeutics
- Aurora Cannabis Inc.
- Baxter International
- Bedrocan International
- Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Collegium Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Canopy Growth Corp.
- Cronos Group Inc.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- Eli Lilly & Co.
- Endo International Plc
- Fresenius Kabi Ag
- Glaxosmithkline
- Grunenthal Gmbh
- Gw Pharmaceuticals
- Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.
- Horizon Therapeutics Plc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medical Marijuana Inc.
- Medropharm Gmbh
- Medtronic Plc
- Merck & Co. Ltd.
- Novartis Ag
- Pfizer Inc.
- Purdue Pharma Lp
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Chapter 9 Appendix: Terminology and Sources of Information
- Pain Management Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Developers
- U.S. Pain Societies and Associations
- International Associations and Organizations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b4345o
