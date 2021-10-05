Global Convenient Nutrition Markets, 2021-2026 - Innovative Products In Natural Ingredients, Convenience, And Organic Foods And Advances In Packaging Development

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Convenient Nutrition Market - Analysis By Product Type (Protein Shake, RTD Protein Shake, Protein Bar), Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact...

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Convenient Nutrition Market - Analysis By Product Type (Protein Shake, RTD Protein Shake, Protein Bar), Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Convenient Nutrition Market was valued at USD 85.27 Billion in the year 2020

Changing customer trends have led to the growth of the convenience food and nutrient industry as people migrate to urban areas. Innovative products in natural ingredients, convenience, and organic foods and advances in packaging development areas are expected to provide the sector with a potential growth opportunity.

The factors that play a major role in the growth of convenience food market are increasing demand for ready-to - eat food, snacks and protein shake, high demand from developing regions, growing disposable income, sedentary lifestyle and growth in the working population.

Based on Product Type, Protein Shake Segment is expected to grow significantly owing to increased demand for protein globally is driven by socio-economic changes such as rising incomes, increased urbanization, and aging populations whereby the contribution of protein to healthy aging is increasingly recognized, and recognition of the role of protein in a healthy diet.

Asia pacific region is anticipated to grow enormously in the market on account of the Growing consumer spending in addition to rapid urbanization in emerging nations of Asia Pacific region, backing the growth in the market. Countries such as India, China and Japan, etc., present a lucrative market for Convenient Nutrition market.

Furthermore, increasing busy lifestyle has been leading to the growing consumption of packaged nutritional foods, such as protein bars and drinks. In addition, rising obesity concerns along with increased preference for protein-rich products to maintain health has been a key factor augmenting the market demand.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analyzed in the report include Glanbia PLC, Nestle, Mondelez International Inc, Tyson Foods Inc., General Mills, ConAgra Foods Inc., Bakkavor Group PLC, MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd., Cargill, Amy's Kitchen.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Report Scope and Methodology1.1 Scope of the Report1.2 Research Methodology1.3 Executive Summary 2. Strategic Recommendations 3. Global Convenient Nutrition Market: Product Overview 4. Global Convenient Nutrition Market: An Analysis4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2016-20264.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Convenient Nutrition Market4.3 Global Convenient Nutrition Market: Growth & Forecast 5. Global Convenient Nutrition Market: Segmental Analysis5.1 Global Convenient Nutrition Market by Product Type5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Convenient Nutrition Market- By Product Type5.3 By Protein Powder, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-20265.4 By RTD Protein Shake, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-20265.5 By Protein Bars, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026 6. Global Convenient Nutrition Market By Distribution Channel6.1 Global Convenient Nutrition Market by Distribution Channel6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Convenient Nutrition Market- By Distribution Channel6.3 By Offline, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-20266.4 By Online, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026 7. North America Convenient Nutrition Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)7.1 North America Convenient Nutrition Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)7.2 North America Convenient Nutrition Market: Growth & Forecast7.3 North America Convenient Nutrition Market: Prominent Companies7.4 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Protein Powder, RTD Protein shake, Protein Bars)7.5 Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online)7.6 North America Convenient Nutrition Market: Country Analysis7.7 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Convenient Nutrition Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)7.8 Competitive Scenario of North America Convenient Nutrition Market- By Country7.9 United States Convenient Nutrition Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)7.10 United States Convenient Nutrition Market by Product Type, by Distribution Channel7.11 United States Convenient Nutrition Market: Growth & Forecast7.12 Canada Convenient Nutrition Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)7.13 Canada Convenient Nutrition Market Segmentation by Product Type, by Distribution Channel (2016-2026)7.14 Canada Convenient Nutrition Market: Growth & Forecast 8. Europe Convenient Nutrition Market: An Analysis (2016-2026) 9. Asia Pacific Convenient Nutrition Market: An Analysis (2016-2026) 10. LAMEA Convenient Nutrition Market: An Analysis (2016-2026) 11. Global Convenient Nutrition Market Dynamics11.1 Global Convenient Nutrition Market Drivers11.2 Global Convenient Nutrition Market Restraints11.3 Global Convenient Nutrition Market Trends 12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Convenient Nutrition Market - By Product Type (Year 2026)12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Convenient Nutrition Market - By Distribution Channel (Year 2026)12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Convenient Nutrition Market - By Region (Year 2026) 13. Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Share Analysis - Convenient Nutrition Market13.1.1 Market Share - Protein Powder (Year 2020)13.1.2 Market Share - RTD Protein Shake (Year 2020)13.1.3 Market Share - Protein Bars (Year 2020)13.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Convenient Nutrition Market13.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis-Global Convenient Nutrition Market 14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)14.1 Glanbia PLC14.2 Nestle14.3 Mondelez International Inc.14.4 Tyson Foods Inc.14.5 General Mills14.6 ConAgra Foods Inc.14.7 Bakkavor Group PLC14.8 MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd14.9 Cargill14.10 Amy's Kitchen

