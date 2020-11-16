Global Control Valves Markets Report 2020-2025 Featuring Flowserve, Honeywell Int'l, Emerson, IMI, Kitz, Samson, Spirax Sarco, Valvitalia & Velan

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Control Valves Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global control valves market is currently experiencing a healthy growthA control valve is a mechanical device that is used to regulate the flow of a liquid or gas through internal passages. It consists of a pneumatically or electrically operated actuator that is mounted on a valve for modulating the flow. Some of the most common types of control valves include ball, butterfly, plug, gate and diaphragm valves that can automatically adjust the pressure, flow rate, density, temperature and concentration of the product. They are usually integrated with various accessories, such as electro-pneumatic transducers, handwheels, position indicators and limit switches and find extensive applications across multiple industries, including oil and gas, water and wastewater treatment, power, pharmaceutical and chemical.The continually increasing demand for oil and gas from the industrial, transportation and residential sectors is the primary factor driving the market growth. Furthermore, increasing consumer preference for stainless steel product variants is also providing a boost to the market growth. Control valves further find extensive application in the food and beverage and chemical industries as they aid in minimizing contamination while handling steam, along with exhibiting resistance to abrasion and corrosion, and effective functionality even under high pressure and temperatures. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of these valves with the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and the development of 3D printed valves, are creating a positive outlook for the market growth.Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) undertaken by manufacturers and key industry players to continually launch product variants in accordance with the changing needs of various industries, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the market to register a CAGR of around 5% during 2020-2025. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global control valve market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global control valve market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Control Valve Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Rotary Valves6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type6.1.2.1 Ball Valves6.1.2.2 Butterfly Valves6.1.2.3 Plug Valves6.1.3 Market Forecast6.2 Linear Valves6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Breakup by Type6.2.2.1 Gate Valves6.2.2.2 Diaphragm Valves6.2.2.3 Other Valves6.2.3 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Size7.1 Up to 1"7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 >1" to 7"7.3 >7" to 25"7.4 >25" to 50"7.5 >50" and Above 8 Market Breakup by Technology8.1 Electric8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Hydraulic8.3 Manual8.4 Pneumatic 9 Market Breakup by Component9.1 Actuators9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Valve Body9.3 Others 10 Market Breakup by Material10.1 Stainless Steel10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Cast Iron10.3 Alloy Based10.4 Others 11 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry11.1 Oil & Gas11.1.1 Market Trends11.1.2 Market Forecast11.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment11.3 Energy & Power11.4 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare11.5 Chemicals11.6 Building & Construction11.7 Others 12 Market Breakup by Region 13 SWOT Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Strengths13.3 Weaknesses13.4 Opportunities13.5 Threats 14 Value Chain Analysis14.1 Overview14.2 Inbound Logistics14.3 Operations14.4 Outbound Logistics14.5 Marketing and Sales14.6 Post Sales Services 15 Porters Five Forces Analysis15.1 Overview15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers15.4 Degree of Competition15.5 Threat of New Entrants15.6 Threat of Substitutes 16 Price Indicators 17 Competitive Landscape17.1 Market Structure17.2 Key Players17.3 Profiles of Key Players

