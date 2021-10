Global Control Valves Market Is Expected To Be Worth USD 11.44 Billion By 2025 - Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Control Valves Market by Valve Type (Butterfly, Ball, Plug, Gate, Diaphragm, and Piston), by Component (Actuators, Valve Body, and Others), by Valve Size (Up...

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Control Valves Market by Valve Type (Butterfly, Ball, Plug, Gate, Diaphragm, and Piston), by Component (Actuators, Valve Body, and Others), by Valve Size (Up to 1", Between 1" and 6", Between 6" and 25", Between 25" and 50", and Above 50"), and By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Construction, Pulp & Paper, Pharmaceuticals, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018-2025". According to the report, the global control valves market accounted for USD 7.51 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 11.44 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2019 and 2025.

Control valves are power-operated devices, which are used to adjust the fluid flow rate in a process system. Control valves are manipulated by control signals and positions for enabling precise fluid flow control while reducing unnecessary costs. Control valves are utilized to maintain operational situations like liquid level, pressure, flow, and temperature, etc.

The increasing demand for connected networks to equipment monitoring in industrial plants across the world is a vital factor fueling the global control valves market. The global control valves market is likely to experience significant growth over the upcoming years, owing to the flourishing power generation industry and swift industrialization. Rising investments in process industries, such as energy and power, food and beverages, petrochemical, oil and gas, and pharmaceutical, are also expected to increase the demand for control valves in the years to come. However, the reduction in the oil and gas supply owing to the decreasing reserves may hamper the market's growth. Research and development activities, technological innovations of control valves, and rising oil and gas exploration are expected to further open new growth avenues for the global control valves market in the future.

Get free Sample of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology and Graphs - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/control-valves-market

The global control valves market is divided based on valve type, component, valve size, and end-user industry. On the basis of the valve type, the global control valves market includes butterfly, ball, plug, gate, diaphragm, and piston. Plug valves are expected to show the highest CAGR in the years ahead. By component, this global market is fragmented into actuators, valve body, and others. Actuators are projected to be the fastest growing market segment over the forecast time period. The valve size segment of the control valves market includes above 50", between 25" and 50", between 6" and 25", between 1" and 6", and up to 1". The end-user industry segment comprises food and beverages, oil and gas, chemicals, energy, and power, water and wastewater treatment, construction, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals, and others. The oil and gas industry was the most attractive segment in 2018 and is anticipated to hold the maximum share of the control valve market in the upcoming years.

North America was the leading region for control valves and held a significant share of the global control valves market in 2018. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the control valves market globally over the forecast time period. This growth can be mainly attributed to the adoption of automated valve operations in end-user industries across the region and the increasing demand for control valves, especially from energy and power, food and beverages, water and wastewater, and pharmaceutical industries. In Europe, the demand for control valves has increased due to mandatory government regulations to install advanced safety systems in ballast water treatment.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1532

Some major players of the global control valves market are Flowserve Corporation, Velan, IMI, Emerson Electric, Alfa Laval, Eaton, AVK Holding, Burkert Fluid Control System, Honeywell International, and Valvitalia.

This report segments the global control valves market into:

Global Control Valves Market: Valve Type Analysis

Butterfly

Ball

Plug

Gate

Diaphragm

Piston

Global Control Valves Market: Component Analysis

Actuators

Valve Body

Others

Global Control Valves Market: Valve Size Analysis

Up to 1"

Between 1" and 6"

Between 6" and 25"

Between 25" and 50"

Above 50"

Global Control Valves Market: End-Use Industry Analysis

Food and Beverages

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Energy and Power

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Construction

Pulp and Paper

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Inquire before Purchase of this Research Report - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/control-valves-market

By Region

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Ball Valves Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ball-valves-market

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/ball-valves-market Safety Valves Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/safety-valves-industry

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/safety-valves-industry Industrial Valves Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/industrial-valves-market

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/industrial-valves-market Automotive Valves Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/automotive-valves-market

https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/automotive-valves-market Oil and Gas Valves Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/oil-and-gas-valves-market

About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:Zion Market Research244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202 New York, 10001, United StatesTel: +49-322 210 92714 USA/Canada Toll-Free No +1-855-465-4651US OFFICE NO +1-386-310-3803 Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com Blog - https://zmrblog.com/ Follow us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research All Press Releases - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/all-news

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-control-valves-market-is-expected-to-be-worth-usd-11-44-billion-by-2025--zion-market-research-301411915.html

SOURCE Zion Market Research