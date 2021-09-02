Global Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Research And Packaging Markets Report 2021-2026
The global market for contract pharmaceutical manufacturing, research and packaging services should grow from $168.0 billion in 2021 to $214.7 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
The global market for contract pharmaceutical manufacturing services should grow from $89.7 billion in 2021 to $110.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
The global market for contract pharmaceutical research services should grow from $67.1 billion in 2021 to $89.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
The 21st century brought patent-protected, innovative and targeted biopharmaceuticals into the market. This also presented tough economic realities to small-molecule manufacturers in the form of expiring patents, growing threats to intellectual property, stringent regulations, shrinking pipelines, constricting profit margins and fierce competition. To deal with these issues, pharmaceutical companies started forming collaborations with contract manufacturing organizations (CROs). They also pursued mergers and acquisitions, as well as joint venture strategies, to get access to other markets.
The pharmaceutical industry, a highly innovation-driven industry, is knowledge-intense, highly globalized and diversified. It brings massive benefits to public health and to the economy by bringing out inventive therapies. Pharmaceutical companies squeezed by healthcare providers and governments on pricing and patent cliff approached contract manufacturing organizations to maintain their positions in this highly competitive environment.
The peak of the patent cliff has passed, and research and development productivity is increasing in the industry. Outsourcing that has been transformed from "pay for services" to "partnerships and collaborations" is considered the most successful strategy to bring innovation into the drug industry.
Strategic partnerships are now prevalent during all aspects of the research and development (R&D) cycle. In contrast to the traditional outsourcing model, this strategic partnership model shares the risks and rewards of innovation.
The Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation of market size and market forecast for global pharmaceutical contract research, manufacturing, and packaging services market, and their corresponding market share analysis by type, dosage form, formulation, application, and geographic region
- Discussion of key market dynamics (DROs), technological advancements, product launches, and regulatory landscape in the context of contract manufacturing and contract pharmaceutical research services
- Impact of COVID-19 on pharmaceutical supply chain and outsourcing practices affecting the progress of this market
- Market outlook and opportunity assessment of the contract manufacturing industry structure, and evaluation of ongoing clinical trials and R&D activities estimating current and future market demand
- Insight into the growth development strategies of the key market players operating within the global market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis
- Descriptive company profiles of the major market players, including 3M Co., AbbVie, Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI), Baxter International Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Lonza Group, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., Pfizer CentreOne, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Outsourcing Benefits
- Outsourcing Drawbacks
- Contract Manufacturing
- Contract Manufacturing Types
- Evolution of Contract Manufacturing Organizations
- Outsourcing
- Criteria for Evaluating a Contract Manufacturer
- Core Capabilities of Contract Manufacturing Organization
- Core Functional Areas Requiring Constant Attention
- Popular Matrices Used to Choose an Outsourcing Partner for Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
- Top Sources of Dissatisfaction of Client or Contract Giver
- Challenges in Contract Manufacturing
- Services Offered by Contract Manufacturing Organizations
- Contract Research
- Selecting a Contract Research Organization
- Services Offered by Contract Research Organizations
- Checklist for Selecting a Contract Research Organization
- Benefits of Using a Contract Research Organization
- Sponsor/CRO Relationship
- Contract Packaging
- Packaging Types
- Key Considerations While Choosing a Contract Packager
- Need of a Contract Packager
- Expectations of the Pharmaceutical Industry from the Packaging Industry
- Ethical Standards for Contract Packagers
Chapter 4 Contract Research, Manufacturing and Packaging Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges and Threats
Chapter 5 Contract Manufacturing Services: Market Landscape
- Contract Manufacturing of Bulk Drugs and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
- Contract Manufacturing of Dosage Forms
- Contract Manufacturing of Advanced Drug Delivery Products
- Contract Manufacturing of Over-the-Counter and Nutritional Products
Chapter 6 Contract Research Services: Market Landscape
- Market by Discipline
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue
- Market by Region
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue
- Contract Drug Discovery Market by Region
- Contract Drug Development Market by Region
- Contract Drug Development Market by Type
Chapter 7 Contract Packaging Services: Market Landscape
- Market by Type
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue
- Primary Packaging Services Market by Type
- Primary Packaging Services Market by Region
- Secondary Packaging Services Market by Region
- Market for Other Types of Contract Packaging Services by Region
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application
- Contract Manufacturing by Application and Therapeutics
- Cardiovascular
- Antibiotics
- Analgesics
- Oncology
- Antibody Drug Conjugates
- Antivirals
- Reproductive Drug Products
- Other Drugs
- Market Revenue
- Contract Research by Application and Therapeutic Area
- Cardiology
- Oncology
- Inflammation and Immunology
- Neuroscience
- Infectious Diseases
- Vaccines
- Others
Chapter 9 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulations for Contract Manufacturing Services
- U.S. Regulations
- European Regulation
- Regulations for Contract Pharmaceutical Clinical Research in Each Stage of Drug Discovery and Development Process
- Pre-discovery
- Drug Discovery
- Pre-clinical
- Clinical
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Post-marketing Surveillance and Phase IV Studies
- FDA Regulation and Impact
- The Declaration of Helsinki
- CDISC Standards
Chapter 10 Impact of COVID-19 on Pharmaceutical Supply Chain and Outsourcing Practices
- Global Pharmaceutical Supply Chain
- Global API Supply Chain
- Impact of COVID-19 on API Production and Supply Chain
- API Pricing Trends and Increases Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
- Contract Manufacturing
- Market Leaders
- Market Share Analysis by Percentage and Revenue
- Business Models
- Strategies Employed by CMOs
- Contract Research
- Market Leaders
- Market Shares
- Contract Packaging
- Market Leaders
- Market Share
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- 3M CO.
- Abbvie Contract Manufacturing
- Aeonova Group
- Ajinomoto Althea Inc.
- Albany Molecular Research Inc. (Curia Global)
- Alcami Corp.
- Alkermes Plc
- Amcor Ltd.
- Ampac Fine Chemicals
- Aptuit Inc.
- Aradigm Corp.
- Baxter International Inc.
- BCM/Boots Manufacturing
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Cambrex Corp.
- Catalent Inc.
- Charles River Laboratories
- Chembridge Corp.
- Chiltern International Ltd.
- Confab Laboratories
- Corden Pharma Switzerland Llc
- Dishman Pharmaceuticals And Chemicals Ltd.
- Dpt Laboratories Ltd.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
- Delpharm
- Emergent Biosolutions Inc.
- Evotec Ag
- Famar S.A.
- Fareva Group
- Hovione S.A.
- Icon Plc
- Inc Research Llc
- Jubilant Lifesciences Ltd.
- Koninklijke Dsm N.V. (Royal Dsm)
- Kp Pharmaceutical Technologies Inc.
- Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Lonza Group
- Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company
- Mikart Inc.
- Nextpharma Technologies
- Nitto Avecia Pharma Services Inc.
- Norwich Pharma Services
- Patheon N.V.
- Pfizer Centreone
- Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
- Ppd
- Pra Health Sciences
- Quintilesims
- Recipharm Ab
- Schott North America Inc.
- Servier Cdmo
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Siegfried Ag
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals
- Vetter Pharma International Gmbh
- Westrock Co.
- Wockhardt Ltd.
- Wuxi Apptec
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9d8qgr
