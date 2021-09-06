Global Contract Manufacturing Of Medical Devices Report 2021, Featuring Profiles Of Key Players Celestica Inc., Dalsin Industries Inc., Flex Ltd., Foxconn Technology Group And Jabil Inc.

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contract Manufacturing of Medical Devices: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The market for contract manufacturing of medical devices is a growing market globally, with ample potential stemming from the advancement of the technology and continuous demand for medical devices. The growth potential of the market in the forecast period is promising growth in the number of surgical procedures.

This report will focus on the types of services provided by the market, such as device development and manufacturing, quality management, and assembly services. The report also focuses on the manufacturing of different types of devices such as diagnostic devices, drug delivery devices, IVD devices, surgical instruments patient monitoring devices and others. The report will portray the trends and dynamics affecting the market. The report also covers market projections through 2025 and company profiles.

By geography, the market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America includes the United States, Canada and Mexico; Europe includes Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific includes China, India, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data have been provided for 2019 (the base year), for 2020 and for 2025 (market projections).

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview and Technology Background

Overview of Contract Manufacturing of Medical Devices

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Chapter 4 Regulatory Scenario

U.S.

Canada

Europe

China

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Service

Global Market for Contract Manufacturing of Medical Devices by Type of Service

Device Development and Manufacturing Services

Quality Management Services

Device Assembly Services

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Device

Global Market for Contract Manufacturing of Medical Devices by Type of Device

IVD Devices

Diagnostic Devices

Drug Delivery Devices

Surgical Instruments

Patient Monitoring Devices

Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Contract Medical Device Manufacturing by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Global Company Market Share Analysis

Mergers and Acquisitions, Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Celestica Inc.

Dalsin Industries Inc.

Flex Ltd.

Foxconn Technology Group

Jabil Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3esjcy

