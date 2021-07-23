Global Contract Life-cycle Management Software Market From Application Software Industry|Discover Company Insights In Technavio

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The "contract life-cycle management software market segmented by deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the contract life-cycle management software market size is expected to reach a value of USD 2.33 billion during 2021-2025?

As the business impact of the COVID-19 spreads, the contract life-cycle management software market is expected to have positive growth.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

Identifying potential disruptions

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

Contract Logix LLC

Contract Logix LLC offers contract life cycle management software named Premium CLM Platform.

Coupa Software Inc.

Coupa Software Inc. offers contract life cycle management software such as Streamlined Contracting for Increased Value and Decreased Risk.

Icertis Inc.

Icertis Inc. offers contract life cycle management software such as Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform.

Contract Life-cycle Management Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The contract life-cycle management software market is segmented as below:

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud-based

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

The contract life-cycle management software market is driven by the pricing strategies of vendors. In addition, the need to comply with regulatory requirements is expected to trigger the contract life-cycle management software market toward witnessing a CAGR of 20.47% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers Market Challenges Market Trends Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

