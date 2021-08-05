Global Contract Catering Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Compass Group, Sodexo, Aramark, Elior, Amadeus, Ch. & Co. Catering, Baxterstorey Limited, Camst Group, Carterleisure

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Contract Catering Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Modes of Contract (Self-Operated, Outsourced), End User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report...

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Contract Catering Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Modes of Contract (Self-Operated, Outsourced), End User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Contract Catering Market was valued at USD 250.32 Billion in the year 2020

Increased consumer spending in line with overall economic growth has also been instrumental in backing the global contract catering market. Large consumer base in emerging nations such as China and India, make them a lucrative market for catering solutions. Moreover, factors such as rapidly increasing urbanization, growing middle class population as well as decreasing unemployment rates are likely to drive the market in the forecast period.

Business & Industry segment is expected to be growing tremendously in the Global Contract Catering Market because the fast growing economies such as India and China will show vigorous growth in the consumer goods sector and retail sector as well.

Asia pacific region is anticipated to grow enormously on account of growing consumer spending in addition to rapid urbanization in emerging nations of Asia Pacific region, backing the growth in the market. Countries such as India, China and Japan, etc., present a lucrative market for contract catering market.

Further, the outsourced segment in Contract Catering from Supermarkets is dominating globally. The biggest advantage of outsourced catering is that it allows the Company to focus on their core business while entrusting the nutritional requirements of staff to a specialist. Moreover, various caterers are focused on providing premium table services, exotic ingredients, live food counters and aesthetic delicacies in a profound manner, thereby transforming the global contract catering market.

Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of Contract Catering market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report analyses the Contract Catering Market by value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Contract Catering Market by Modes of Contract (Self-Operated, Outsourced).

The report analyses the Contract Catering Market by End User (Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior, Education, Sports & Leisure, Defence, Offshore & Remote).

The Global Contract Catering Market has been analysed by countries ( United States , Canada , United Kingdom , Germany , France , Spain China, Japan , India , Australia ).

, , , , , Spain China, , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Modes of Contract, End User.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Compass Group, Sodexo, Aramark, Elior Group, Amadeus, Ch. & Co. Catering, Baxterstorey Limited, Camst Group, Carterleisure Group.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Report Scope and Methodology1.1 Scope of the Report1.2 Research Methodology1.3 Executive Summary 2. Strategic Recommendations 3. Global Contract Catering Market: An Introduction 4. Global Contract Catering Market: An Analysis4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2016-20264.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Contract Catering Market4.3 Global Contract Catering Market: Growth & Forecast 5. Global Contract Catering Market: Segmental Analysis5.1 Global Contract Catering Market by Modes of Contract5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Contract Catering Market- By Modes of Contract5.3 By Self-Operated, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-20265.4 By Outsourced, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026 6. Global Contract Catering Market By End User6.1 Global Contract Catering Market by End User6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Contract Catering Market- By End User6.3 By Business & Industry, By value (USD Billion), 2016-20266.4 By Healthcare & Senior, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-20266.5 By Education, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-20266.6 By Sports & Leisure, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-20266.7 By Defence, Offshore & Remote, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026 8. North America Contract Catering Market: An Analysis (2016-2026) 9. Europe Contract Catering Market: An Analysis (2016-2026) 10. Asia Pacific Contract Catering Market: An Analysis (2016-2026) 11 LAMEA Contract Catering Market: An Analysis (2016-2026) 12. Global Contract Catering Market Dynamics12.1 Global Contract Catering Market Drivers12.2 Global Contract Catering Market Restraints12.3 Global Contract Catering Market Trends 13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Contract Catering Market - By Modes of Contract (Year 2026)13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Contract Catering Market - By End User (Year 2026)13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Contract Catering Market - By Region (Year 2026) 14. Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Share of global leading companies14.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Contract Catering Market14.3 Porter Five Forces Analysis-Global Contract Catering Market 15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)15.1 Compass Group15.2 Sodexo15.3 Aramark15.4 Elior Group15.5 Amadeus15.6 Ch. & Co. Catering15.7 Baxterstorey Limited15.8 Camst Group15.9 Carterleisure Group15.10 MITIE Catering ServiceFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/srh3yv

