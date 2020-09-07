Global Contraceptives Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Contraceptives estimated at US$21.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.3% over the period 2020-2027. Drugs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$18.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443584/?utm_source=PRN The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR The Contraceptives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 419-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Allergan plc

Ansell Limited

Bayer AG

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

CooperSurgical Inc.

Fuji Latex Co. Ltd.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Karex Berhad

Mankind Pharma Ltd.

Okamoto Industries, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Sagami Rubber Industries Co., Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Thai Nippon Rubber Industry Co., Ltd.

