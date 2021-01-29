Global Content Delivery Network Market (2020 To 2025) - Increasing Demand For Integrated And Next-Generation Security Solutions And Services

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Content Delivery Network Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Content Type (Static and Dynamic), Provider Type (Traditional CDN, Telco CDN), Application (Media and Entertainment, Online Gaming, Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Content Delivery Network (CDN) market size is projected to grow from USD 14.4 billion in 2020 to USD 27.9 billion in 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.1% forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the CDN market include the rising need for effective solutions to enable live and uninterrupted content delivery over a high-speed data network, increasing demand for enhanced QoE (Quality of Experience) and QoS (Quality of Service), the proliferation of video and rich media over websites, increasing demand for enhanced video content and latency-free online gaming experience, and increasing internet penetration and adoption of mobile devices leading to rising opportunities for mobile CDN.

Based on component, the solutions segment is expected to lead the CDN market during the forecast period.

The solutions segment of the CDN market is segmented into web performance optimization, media delivery, and cloud security. The maximum volume of data or content accessible on the internet nowadays is consumed through CDN. Users have no patience to wait for the content to buffer, and this challenge has made content delivery even more crucial for organizations. The increasing digitalization across the globe is expected to drive the adoption of CDN solutions. Digitalization trends, such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), Choose Your Own Device (CYOD), mobility, and social media marketing, have eased the operation of organizations and increased the traffic over the existing networks.

Based on solutions, the media delivery segment is expected to lead the CDN market during the forecast period.

Media delivery includes rich media files, such as audio streaming, live videos, video streaming, and other such content. It requires high bandwidth allocation and needs to maintain the quality of user experience, which may get disrupted due to network congestion or high traffic rates. The media delivery solution focuses on delivering media content to the end-user at a much faster pace, thus reducing the latency time. The trend of online media streaming is growing along with the rising number of online media viewers; where the viewers expect a flawless viewing experience and instant access to High Definition (HD) content on any device. The media delivery solution enables viewers to start watching the video right from the first click.

Based on provider type, the traditional CDN segment is expected to lead the CDN market during the forecast period.

Traditional CDN providers include pure players in the CDN market. These players provide various CDN solutions, such as network optimization, content acceleration, and media delivery, for the delivery of static and dynamic content over the internet. Traditional CDN providers involve a large set of servers that are strategically deployed across the globe and balance the load on the existing networks. This distributed network infrastructure pushes the requested content to the closest server for delivering the content to the user with the lowest latency.

Based on applications, the media and entertainment segment is expected to lead the CDN market during the forecast period.

The media and entertainment segment is utilizing the full capabilities of CDN solutions to offer a fast, secure, and uninterrupted viewing experience to its users. The growth of this segment is characterized by increasing demand for online video streaming. Online customers expect high-quality visual content on any device with better visibility and no interruption. CDN solutions help in lowering the delay and optimize the overall content delivery process. Hence, viewers get a high-quality viewing experience, and this, in turn, increases the revenue for the media and entertainment enterprises. These enterprises are transforming their business models to accommodate their global viewers.

APAC is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The fastest growth rate of the APAC CDN market can be attributed to the ever-increasing consumption of content in these emerging countries. Moreover, the market is experiencing disruptive growth due to its growing number of internet subscribers and increasing consumption of the internet through smartphones and other portable devices. The eCommerce industry's massive growth and adoption of internet TV in countries such as India, China, Korea, and Singapore have fueled the CDN market growth, making APAC one of the fastest-growing regions in the CDN market. All major CDN vendors have their data centers installed in APAC to cater to huge CDN demand. There is a need among technology-driven enterprises in the region to enhance their customer experience, while they also need to meet security compliance. These factors are expected to fuel the demand for CDN solutions in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Content Delivery Network Market4.2 Asia-Pacific Market, by Solution and Country4.3 Market: Major Countries 5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Rising Need for Effective Solutions to Enable Live and Uninterrupted Content Delivery Over High-Speed Data Network5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Enhanced Qoe and Qos5.2.1.3 Proliferation of Video and Rich Media Over Websites5.2.1.4 Increasing Demand for Enhanced Video Content and Latency-Free Online Gaming Experience5.2.1.5 Increasing Internet Penetration and Adoption of Mobile Devices Leading to Rising Opportunities for Mobile Cdn5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Complex Architecture and Concern About Qos5.2.2.2 Network Connectivity and Technical Difficulties in Live Video Streaming5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Cloud-Enabled Services5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Integrated and Next-Generation Security Solutions and Services5.2.3.3 Growing Interest of Consumers in Ott Platforms and Vod for Entertainment5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns5.2.4.2 Variations in Website Monetization and Applications5.2.5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Content Delivery Network Market Dynamics Analysis5.2.5.1 Driver and Opportunities5.2.5.2 Restraints and Challenges5.2.5.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.4 Ecosystem5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.6 Average Selling Price Trend5.7 Patent Analysis5.8 Case Study Analysis5.9 Impact of Disruptive Technologies5.10 Regulatory Bodies in Content Delivery Network Market 6 Content Delivery Network Market, by Component6.1 Introduction6.2 Solutions6.2.1 Market: COVID-19 Impact6.2.2 Web Performance Optimization6.2.2.1 Web Performance Optimization: Content Delivery Network Market Drivers6.2.3 Media Delivery6.2.3.1 Media Delivery: Market Drivers6.2.4 Cloud Security6.2.4.1 Cloud Security: Market Drivers6.3 Services6.3.1 Content Delivery Network Market: COVID-19 Impact6.3.2 Storage Services6.3.2.1 Storage Services: Market Drivers6.3.3 Analytics and Performance Monitoring Services6.3.3.1 Analytics and Performance Monitoring Services: Content Delivery Network Market Drivers6.3.4 Website and API Management Services6.3.4.1 Website and API Management Services: Market Drivers6.3.5 Network Optimization Services6.3.5.1 Network Optimization Services: Market Drivers6.3.6 Support and Maintenance6.3.6.1 Support and Maintenance: Content Delivery Network Market Drivers6.3.7 Other Services 7 Content Delivery Network Market, by Content Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Static Content7.2.1 Static Content: Market Drivers7.3 Dynamic Content7.3.1 Dynamic Content: Market Drivers 8 Content Delivery Network Market, by Provider Type8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Provider Type: COVID-19 Impact8.2 Traditional Cdn8.2.1 Traditional Cdn: Market Drivers8.3 Telco Cdn8.3.1 Telco Cdn: Market Drivers8.4 Cloud Cdn8.4.1 Cloud Cdn: Content Delivery Network Market Drivers8.5 Peer-To-Peer Cdn8.5.1 P2P Cdn: Market Drivers8.6 Other Provider Types 9 Content Delivery Network Market, by Application Area9.1 Introduction9.2 Application Area: COVID-19 Impact9.3 Media and Entertainment9.3.1 Media and Entertainment: Market Drivers9.4 Online Gaming9.4.1 Online Gaming: Market Drivers9.5 Retail and Ecommerce9.5.1 Retail and Ecommerce: Content Delivery Network Market Drivers9.6 Elearning9.6.1 Elearning: Market Drivers9.7 Healthcare9.7.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers9.8 Enterprises9.8.1 Enterprises: Market Drivers9.8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises9.8.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers9.8.3 Large Enterprises9.8.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers 10 Content Delivery Network Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.3 Europe10.4 Asia-Pacific10.5 Latin America10.6 Middle East and Africa 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Introduction11.2 Market Evaluation Framework11.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players11.4 Market Share Analysis11.4.1 Introduction11.5 Key Players in the Content Delivery Network Market, 2020 12 Competitive Evaluation Matrix and Company Profile12.1 Company Evaluation Matrix, 202012.1.1 Star12.1.2 Emerging Leaders12.1.3 Pervasive12.1.4 Participants12.2 Strength of Product Portfolio12.3 Business Strategy Excellence12.4 Company Profiles12.4.1 Introduction12.4.2 Akamai12.4.3 Microsoft12.4.4 IBM12.4.5 Limelight Networks12.4.6 Amazon Web Services12.4.7 Google12.4.8 At&T12.4.9 Cloudflare 12.4.10 Verizon Media 12.4.11 Lumen Technologies 12.4.12 Deutsche Telekom 12.4.13 Quantil 12.4.14 Stackpath 12.4.15 Fastly 12.4.16 G-Core Labs 12.4.17 Onapp 12.4.18 Broadpeak 12.4.19 Citrix Systems 12.4.20 Ntt Communications 12.4.21 Comcast 12.4.22 Tata Communications 12.4.23 Imperva 12.4.24 Rackspace 12.4.25 Leaseweb 12.4.26 Alibaba Cloud12.5 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 202012.5.1 Progressive Companies12.5.2 Responsive Companies12.5.3 Dynamic Companies12.5.4 Starting Blocks12.5.5 Strength of Product Portfolio12.5.6 Business Strategy Excellence 13 Appendix

