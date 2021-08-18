Global Containerboard Market | Over 40 Mn MT Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The containerboard market size is expected to increase by 40.

The containerboard market size is expected to increase by 40.27 million MT during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

The containerboard market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the booming e-commerce market.

The containerboard market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing rate of urbanization as one of the prime reasons driving the containerboard market growth during the next few years.

The containerboard market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

BillerudKorsnas AB

DS Smith Plc

International Paper Co.

Mondi Group

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd.

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Oji Holdings Corp.

Packaging Corp. of America

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Sonoco Products Co.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Recycled - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Virgin - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

