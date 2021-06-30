Global Container Terminal Automated Equipment And Technologies Market Report 2021 Featuring 70 Companies - Port Operators, Automation Integrators, Sensors, Automation Hardware And Software Players

DUBLIN, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Container Terminal Automated Equipment and Technologies Market, Edition 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study is intended to provide trends in container terminal automation and analyzing the technologies that are assisting the trend of automation.

The report describes the historical market trends and forecasts the market size both in terms of value and volume of automated equipment used in terminal automation, automation solutions and services, and technologies (camera, radar, and LiDAR) market.

Despite the economic downturn of last year due to the pandemic, many ports have seen significant increase in the total throughput in terms of TEU in 2020.

However, ports are now increasing facing congestion problems, labor issues, and increasing competition. Alongside these challenges, container handling remains one of the most dangerous operations in the industry. The introduction of digitization, remote handling, and automation in handling containers and equipment is a response to all these pressures. Unmanned handling of the containers clearly means there is an increasing need towards sensing technologies.

Although the level of automation and safety in container terminals has increased considerably in this decade, today there are just 66 automated container terminals worldwide of which only 20 are fully automated while the rest are semi-automated terminals. This is just 4 percent of the total container terminals worldwide.

From the optimistic view this means there are almost 96 percent of container terminals yet to witness automation of any kind which indeed is a great opportunity for everyone in the ecosystem - right from the container handling equipment manufacturers to technology providers, to automation integrator.

The report helps the reader with the total addressable market for the equipment players, technology companies, and automation integrator in terms of total number of ports to be semi or fully automated in mid and long term, the total deployed base of automated equipment and future sales forecast of these equipment, total brownfield and total greenfield automation projects (historical and future).

The report has analyzed six container handling equipment with automated functionalities including automated rail-mounted gantry (A-RMG) cranes, automated rubber-tyred gantry (A-RTG) cranes, automated stacking cranes (ASC), automated straddle carriers (AutoStrad), automated guided vehicles (AGV), and semi-automated and automated terminal tractors (Auto TT).

The report forecast the sales volume, pricing trends, and market size of each of this equipment and further analyses the market size (value, volume, and ASP) of technologies (camera, radar, LiDAR) used for autonomous functionalities.

Key Takeaways

250 pages of analysis of the complete terminal automation industry with special focus on autonomous equipment, automated technologies and sensors, and automation solutions and services

70+ companies across the terminal automation industry including port operators, automation integrators, sensor companies, and automation hardware and software players is included in the study

Sensing technologies of LiDAR, camera, and radar is covered exhaustively along with market forecast both by value and volume is covered in this study

Market share analysis of leading port operators, automation integrators, equipment manufacturers (hardware and software both) and sensing companies is covered in this study

This is report also analyses the industry dynamics by evaluating the investments, funding, and inorganic growth strategies adopted by the players in the ecosystem

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary 1. Scope of Research and Assumptions 2. Research Methodology - Data Collection, Analysis, and Forecast 3. Background Research3.1. Top 20 Container Terminal Ports Worldwide by Throughput3.2. Top 20 Port Operators Worldwide by Throughput3.3. Status of Automation at 70+ Greenfield and Brownfield Automated Terminals3.4. Market Share of Greenfield and Brownfield Automated Terminals3.5. Current Deployment and Sales Figures of Automated Terminal Equipments3.5.1. Ship-to-shore Cranes (STS) or Quay Cranes3.5.2. Automated Stacking Cranes (ASC)3.5.3. Automated Rail-mounted Gantry (A-RMG) Cranes3.5.4. Automated Rubber-Tyred Gantry (A-RTG) Cranes3.5.5. Automated Straddle Carriers (AutoStrad)3.5.6. Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV)3.5.7. Autonomous Terminal Tractors (Auto TT)3.6. Market Share of Container Terminals3.6.1. Market Share by Regions and Countries3.6.2. Market Share by Semi-automated and Fully Automated Terminals 4. Autonomous Sensing Technologies and Choices4.1. Type of Sensors4.2. LiDAR Sensing4.2.1. Distance measuring with 1D scanner4.2.2. 2D Scanner (Single and Multi-layer)4.2.3. 3D Scanner4.3. D Sensing Cameras4.4. Radar Scanning 5. Autonomous Sensing Technologies Market Size and Forecast5.1. LiDAR5.1.1. Total LiDAR Market (Value and Volume) for Container Terminal Automation5.1.2. LiDAR Market (Value and Volume), breakdown by Automated Equipments5.1.2.1. Ship-to-shore Cranes (STS) or Quay Cranes5.1.2.2. Automated Stacking Cranes (ASC)5.1.2.3. Automated Rail-mounted Gantry (A-RMG) Cranes5.1.2.4. Automated Rubber-Tyred Gantry (A-RTG) Cranes5.1.2.5. Automated Straddle Carriers (AutoStrad)5.1.2.6. Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV)5.1.2.7. Autonomous Terminal Tractors (Auto TT)5.2. 3D Sensing Camera5.2.1. Total Camera Market (Value and Volume) for Container Terminal Automation5.2.2. Camera Market (Value and Volume), breakdown by Automated Equipments5.3. Radar5.3.1. Total Radar Market (Value and Volume) for Container Terminal Automation5.3.2. Radar Market (Value and Volume), breakdown by Automated Equipments 6. Autonomous Sensing Technologies Application Solutions6.1. Truck Positioning6.2. AGV Position Determination6.3. Boom Collision Prevention6.4. Vessel Profiling6.5. Accurate Stacking in the Yard6.6. Automatic Container handover6.7. Gantry Collision Prevention6.8. Stack Collision Prevention6.9. Container Damage Inspection 7. Container Terminal Automation Equipments, Solutions, Services Market7.1. Terminal Automation Equipments Market (Value and Volume)7.1.1. Ship-to-shore Cranes (STS) or Quay Cranes (Remote Controlled)7.1.2. Automated Stacking Cranes (ASC)7.1.3. Automated Rail-mounted Gantry (A-RMG) Cranes7.1.4. Automated Rubber-Tyred Gantry (A-RTG) Cranes7.1.5. Automated Straddle Carriers (AutoStrad)7.1.6. Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV)7.1.7. Autonomous Terminal Tractors (Auto TT)7.2. Terminal Automation Stack Solutions Market7.3. Terminal Automation Management Services Market 8. Container Terminal Automation Ecosystem Analysis8.1. Container Port Operators8.2. Container Terminal Automation Equipment Manufacturers8.3. Container Terminal Automation Integrators (HW, SW, HW+SW)8.4. Autonomous Sensing Technology Companies 9. Container Terminal Industry Assessment9.1. Investments and Funding for Terminal Digitisation and Automation9.2. Future Planned Investments for Brownfield and Greenfield Terminal Automation Projects9.3. Key Partnership Mapping9.4. Key M&As9.5. Market Share Analysis of Leading Port Operators9.6. Market Share Analysis of Leading Terminal Equipment Manufacturers9.7. Market Share Analysis of Leading Automation Integrators9.8. Market Share Analysis of Leading Sensing and Technology Companies 10. Appendices

Companies Mentioned

ABB

Akquinet

Analog Devices

Automated Equipment Players

Benewake

Camco Technologies

Cosmos (a DP world company)

CyberLogitec

Data and System Planning (DSP)

FLIR Systems

Gaussin+ UPS

GE Transportation

Inform

Kalmar (part of Cargotec)

Kokuyo

Konecranes

Kuenz GmbH

Liebherr

MAN SE

Matrox Imaging

Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd.

MOFFATT & NICHOL

Navis (part of Cargotec)

NAVTech Radar

Neptec

nGen (HPH)

Outrider.ai

Phantom Auto

Quanergy

Rajant Corporation

Realtime Business Solutions (RBS)

SAAB

Seoho Electric

Sick

Siemens

Solvo

Symeo

TBA Group

Terberg

TGI Maritime Software

Tideworks Technology

TMEIC

Total Soft Bank Ltd.

Turck

VDL

Velodyne LiDAR

Volvo

ZPMC

