Global Container Fleet Market To Observe 5.34 TEU Growth During 2020-2024 | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by 5.34 TEU during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the container fleet market to register a CAGR of over 4%.

NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Set to grow by 5.34 TEU during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the container fleet market to register a CAGR of over 4%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Request a Free Sample to understand the scope of the report!

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, China COSCO SHIPPING Corp. Ltd., CMA CGM Group, Evergreen Marine Corp. ( Taiwan) Ltd., Hapag Lloyd, HYUNDAI Merchant Marine Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd., Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha are some of the major market participants. The growing intermodal freight transportation will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Container Fleet Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Container Fleet Market is segmented as below:

Type

Dry Containers



Reefer Containers



Tank Containers

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43617

Container Fleet Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the container fleet market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, China COSCO SHIPPING Corp. Ltd., CMA CGM Group, Evergreen Marine Corp. ( Taiwan) Ltd., Hapag Lloyd, HYUNDAI Merchant Marine Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd., Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha.

The report also covers the following areas:

Container Fleet Market size

Container Fleet Market trends

Container Fleet Market industry analysis

Consolidation and alliance formation for cost saving is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market - Global intermediate bulk container market is segmented by end-user (chemical, pharmaceutical, food, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Request a Free Sample Report

Global Containerboard Market - Global containerboard market is segmented by product (recycled and virgin) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Request a Free Sample Report

Container Fleet Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist container fleet market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the container fleet market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the container fleet market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of container fleet market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Type volume chart

Dry containers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (teu)

Reefer containers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (teu)

Tank containers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (teu)

Market opportunity by Type volume chart

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape by Volume

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (teu)

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (teu)

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (teu) North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (teu)

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (teu) MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (teu)

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (teu)

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 (teu) Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver-Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A.P. Moller - Maersk AS

China COSCO SHIPPING Corp. Ltd.

CMA CGM Group

Evergreen Marine Corp. ( Taiwan ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Hapag Lloyd

HYUNDAI Merchant Marine Co. Ltd.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd.

Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/container-fleet-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-container-fleet-market-to-observe-5-34-teu-growth-during-2020-2024--technavio-301307303.html

SOURCE Technavio