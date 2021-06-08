Global Container Fleet Market To Observe 5.34 TEU Growth During 2020-2024 | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Set to grow by 5.34 TEU during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the container fleet market to register a CAGR of over 4%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, China COSCO SHIPPING Corp. Ltd., CMA CGM Group, Evergreen Marine Corp. ( Taiwan) Ltd., Hapag Lloyd, HYUNDAI Merchant Marine Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd., Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha are some of the major market participants. The growing intermodal freight transportation will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Container Fleet Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Container Fleet Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Dry Containers
- Reefer Containers
- Tank Containers
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Container Fleet Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the container fleet market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, China COSCO SHIPPING Corp. Ltd., CMA CGM Group, Evergreen Marine Corp. ( Taiwan) Ltd., Hapag Lloyd, HYUNDAI Merchant Marine Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd., Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Container Fleet Market size
- Container Fleet Market trends
- Container Fleet Market industry analysis
Consolidation and alliance formation for cost saving is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market.
Container Fleet Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist container fleet market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the container fleet market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the container fleet market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of container fleet market vendors
