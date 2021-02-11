Global Consumer, Enterprise, And Industrial IoT Connected Device Market Report 2021: 5G IoT Cellular WAN To Trigger Tsunami Of Connected Devices

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Device Market for Consumer, Enterprise, and Industrial IoT Devices by Use Case, Device Type, Applications, and Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses the connected device market segment including consumer, enterprise, and industrial devices with associated connected device market sizing from 2021 to 2026. It evaluates applications and solutions in each market segment for major industry verticals including agriculture, advertising and media, automobiles, energy management, healthcare, manufacturing, oil & gas, public safety, and telecommunications.

The number, type, and purpose of connected devices is rapidly expanding as the Internet of Things (IoT) evolves beyond the current state of limited applications, many of which remain isolated and purpose-built for a given use case, industry verticals, and companies. Over the course of the next five years, many IoT applications will become increasingly interconnected.Some of these applications will be enhanced through communication with a smart device, which is a connected device that benefits embedded intelligence. In contrast, an IoT Device need not be smart, and in fact, many are relatively unintelligent devices that are typically single-purpose and rely upon intelligence to be provided elsewhere for data processing, analytics, analysis, and dispersal of actionable information, typically via a cloud services model.It is important to note that cloud services may be either centralized or distributed via Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) infrastructure. MEC will also facilitate an entirely new class of low-power devices that rely upon MEC equipment for processing. Stated differently, some IoT devices will be very light-weight computationally speaking, relying upon edge computing nodes for most of their computation needs. However, AIoT is a dominant trend that the publisher of this report sees supporting connected devices via both distributed and centralized AI support for devices.As AIoT causes networks and systems to become increasingly more cognitive in nature, connected devices that previously acted in a purely deterministic manner will leverage AI for decision-making, which may occur locally via edge computing and/or centrally via core cloud computing. As part of this evolution, devices will also increasingly engage in peer-to-peer communications including signaling and data exchange. This will create both an opportunity and a challenge connected device management as they will need to rely upon the AI-based cybersecurity solutions involving trust management.

The global market for devices in support of Energy Management (Air conditioners, Temperature controllers, Smart lighting, Smart windows, etc.) will exceed $7 Billion USD by 2026

by 2026 The global market for devices in support of Government Security and Monitoring Equipment (CCTV, Cameras, etc.) and Structural Health Monitoring Devices will reach $6.4B USD by 2026

by 2026 The global market for devices in support of Hospital Equipment (Mobile furniture, Monitoring and Diagnostic Equipment, Surgical tools, Pathology and Laboratory Equipment, Ambulance, etc.) will reach $3.9 Billion USD by 2026

by 2026 The global market for Consumer Appliances (TV, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Dishwashers, Microwaves, Cooking Appliances, Coffee machine, etc.) will reach $2.4B by 2026

1.0 Executive Summary 2.0 Introduction2.1 Smart and IoT Connected Devices2.2 Smart Connected Devices2.2.1 Connected IoT Devices2.2.2 Smart Devices vs. Non-Smart IoT Connected Devices2.3 Connected Device Market Impact2.4 Growth Factors2.5 Market Challenges 3.0 Smart and Connected IoT Device Ecosystem3.1 Connected IoT Device Systems3.2 Consumer IoT Connected Devices3.2.1 Enterprise IoT Connected Devices3.2.2 Industrial IoT Connected Devices3.2.3 IoT Software and Connected Applications3.3 IoT Device Management Technology and Solutions3.4 IoT Interoperability and Enabling Technology3.5 Cloud Deployment and Open Architecture Model3.6 Connected IoT Device Supply Chain3.7 Business Models and Strategies3.8 Machine Learning and other AI Solutions3.9 Smart Workplace and Automation Systems3.10 5G, MEC, and Connected IoT Applications 4.0 Smart and Connected Device Technology Enablers4.1 Artificial Intelligence4.2 Broadband Wireless4.3 Computing (Centralized and Edge)4.4 Data Analytics4.5 IoT Convergence 5.0 Smart and Connected IoT Device Market Drivers5.1 Consumer5.1.1 Localized Intelligence5.1.2 Autonomous Operation5.2 Enterprise5.2.1 Smart Workplace5.2.2 Smart Products5.2.3 Business Automation5.3 Industrial5.3.1 Industrial Evolution5.3.2 Industrial Convergence 6.0 Global Markets for Connected Devices 2021 - 2026 7.0 Markets for Connected Devices in Consumer IoT 2021 - 2026 8.0 Markets for Connected Devices in Enterprise IoT 2021 - 2026 9.0 Markets for Connected Devices in Industrial IoT 2021 - 2026 10.0 Markets for Connected Devices in Government IoT 2021 - 2026 11.0 Company Analysis11.1 IBM Corporation11.2 Google Inc.11.3 Apple Inc.11.4 Microsoft Corporation11.5 General Electric Co.11.6 ABB Ltd.11.7 LG Electronics11.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V11.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise11.10 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.11.11 Honeywell International Inc.11.12 Sony Corporation11.13 HTC Corporation11.14 Vuzix Corporation11.15 Osterhout Design Group11.16 Schneider Electric11.17 Siemens AG11.18 Whirlpool Corporation11.19 AB Electrolux11.20 Oracle Corporation11.21 Advantech Co. Ltd11.22 PTC Corporation11.23 Telit Communications PLC11.24 Wind River Systems Inc.11.25 Cumulocity GmBH11.26 Amplia Soluciones SL11.27 Nokia Corporation11.28 Dell Technologies Inc.11.29 ARM Limited11.30 Aeris Communication Inc.11.31 Smith Micro Software Inc.11.32 Xively11.33 Motorola Inc.11.34 Lenovo Group Ltd.11.35 Technicolor 12.0 Future of Smart and Connected Devices12.1 Ubiquitous Distribution and Presence12.2 Localized Intelligence and Computing12.3 Autonomous Decision-making and Actions12.3.1 Consumer Market12.3.2 Enterprise Market12.3.3 Industrial Market 13.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

