Global Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances Market (2021 To 2026) - By Type, Distribution Channel And Geography

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances Market (2021-2026) by Type, Distribution Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2026.

The consumer electronics and home appliances market is highly driven by customers' preference for innovative and smart products. In addition, the rise in disposable income, hectic lifestyle, and the increase in people's standard of living has increased the demand for consumer electronics and home appliances. Furthermore, high-quality materials and visually attractive designs together with innovative and different functionalities offer opportunities for market growth. The major challenge for the global consumer electronics and home appliances market is first copies and duplicated products. This factor is expected to hinder the growth of the global consumer electronics and home appliances market.

Recent Developments

1. Toshiba launches first home appliance store in India- 19th January 20212. Royal Philips signed an agreement to sell its Domestic Appliances business to Hillhouse Capital, a global investment firm. - 25th March 2021

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Arcelik, Electrolux, Fagor America, Haier, Hitachi, Hoover Candy Group, iRobot, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary3.1 Introduction3.2 Market Size and Segmentation3.3 Market Outlook 4 Market Influencers4.1 Drivers4.1.1 Growing Demand for Premium Appliances 4.1.2 Rising Focus on Advanced Energy Efficient Products 4.2 Restraints 4.2.1 High Cost Associated with Installation of Smart Appliances4.3 Opportunities 4.3.1 Growing Investment in Research and Development4.4 Challenges4.4.1 Increasing Number of Forged Products 4.4.2 Cut Throat Competition4.5 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Regulatory Scenario5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances Market, By Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Consumer Electronics 6.2.1 Entertainment & Information Appliances 6.2.1.1 Liquid Crystal Display TV (LCD TV)6.2.1.2 OLED TV6.2.2 Computer 6.2.2.1 Personal Computer6.2.2.2 Laptops 6.2.2.3 Tablet Devices6.2.3 Digital Camera 6.2.4 Telecom Equipment 6.2.5 Others6.3 Home Appliances6.3.1 Refrigerator 6.3.2 Washing Machine6.3.3 Air Conditioner & Heater6.3.4 Cleaning Appliance6.3.5 Cooktop, Cooking Range, Microwave & Oven6.3.6 Others 7 Global Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances Market, By Distribution Channel7.1 Introduction7.2 Direct Sales Channel 7.3 Indirect Sales Channel 8 Global Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances Market, By Geography8.1 Introduction8.2 North America8.2.1 US8.2.2 Canada8.2.3 Mexico8.3 South America8.3.1 Brazil8.3.2 Argentina8.3.3 Chile8.3.4 Colombia8.4 Europe8.4.1 UK8.4.2 France8.4.3 Germany8.4.4 Italy8.4.5 Spain8.4.6 Netherlands8.4.7 Sweden8.4.8 Russia8.4.9 Rest of Europe8.5 Asia-Pacific8.5.1 China8.5.2 Japan8.5.3 India8.5.4 Indonesia8.5.5 Malaysia8.5.6 South Korea8.5.7 Australia8.5.8 Sri Lanka8.5.9 Thailand 8.5.10 Rest of APAC8.6 Middle-East and Africa8.6.1 Qatar8.6.2 Saudi Arabia8.6.3 South Africa8.6.4 United Arab Emirates 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Competitive Quadrant9.2 Market Share Analysis9.3 Strategic Initiatives 9.3.1 M&A and Investments9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements 10 Company Profiles10.1 Arcelik10.2 Electrolux AB 10.3 Fagor America 10.4 Haier 10.5 Hitachi10.6 Hoover Candy Group10.7 iRobot 10.8 Koninklijke Philips 10.9 LG Electronics10.10 Mabe SA de CV 10.11 Midea Group 10.12 Miele & Cie. KG.10.13 MIRC ELECTRONICS LIMITED 10.14 Morphy Richards Ltd10.15 Panasonic Corporation10.16 Robert Bosch GmbH10.17 SAMSUNG Group 10.18 Sears Brands10.19 SHARP CORPORATION 10.20 SMEG10.21 Sony 10.22 Teka Group 10.23 Toshiba10.24 Vestel 10.25 V-GUARD INDUSTRIES LTD 10.26 Whirlpool Corporation 11 AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6gmn72

