Global Consumer Active Optical Cable Market (2021 To 2030) - Featuring Molex, Finisar And Amphenol Among Others

The global consumer active optical cable market was valued at $141.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $958.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.1% from 2021 to 2030. An active optical cable (AOC) is a cabling technology that uses optical fiber between the connectors to improve the cable's performance. In consumer applications, these cables are used to provide audio-video and network connectivity.

There is a rise in demand for AOC as it serves as an alternative to copper cables, due to its various advantages such as small bend radius for easy installment, low power consumption, and light weight. Applications of these cables have expanded from high-performance computers to networking and storage with the support of many protocols. In addition, AOCs rely on different protocols, such as InfiniBand, USB, and Ethernet, for data transmission.

Increase in bandwidth requirements supplement the growth of the consumer active optical cable market, as the rise in bandwidth has fueled the demand for communication technology. In addition, several developments are undertaken by numerous governments to improve the network infrastructure of their regions, which increases the connectivity within the region, enhancing the business opportunities and surging the standard of living. Thus, increase in investment by the government in emerging economies is also expected to fuel the growth of the consumer active optical cable market.

Furthermore, rise in penetration of video on demand, video conferencing, gaming, and home surveillance services and surge in demand for high definition 4K displays are also expected to contribute to the growth of the active optical cables market in the consumer sector. However, high initial investment associated with active optical cable followed by lack of information security currently hampers the growth of the optical network, as a savvy hacker can easily hack this information. Nonetheless, advancement in wireless technology, such as 3G, 4G, and 5G, creates an opportunity for the active optical cables to ensure quicker access and affordable connectivity.

The consumer active optical cable market is segmented on the basis of technology, connector type, and region. The technology segment is further categorized into InfiniBand, Ethernet, HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB. The HDMI segment accounted for a significant share in the overall market in 2018, due to its ability to provide per-pixel digital accuracy, pass TMDS signals, and provide high quality digital videos ( 4K). By connector type, the market is divided into CFP, SFP, and others. The SFP segment accounted for the maximum share in 2018. However, the CFP connectors segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, the consumer active optical cable market trends are analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is studied across into U.S., Mexico, and Canada, whereas Europe into UK, Spain, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe. The countries covered under Asia-Pacific are China, India, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific while LAMEA includes Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In addition, the report covers country-wise cross-sectional analysis of the technology and connectors segments.

The key players profiled in the report include Molex LLC, Finisar Corporation, Amphenol Corporation, Shenzhen Gigalight Technology, Sopto Technologies, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Broadcom, 3M Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Siemon. These market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, business expansion, and acquisition, among others, to have a leading edge in the industry over their competitors. This influences the growth of the industry positively, thereby, increasing the consumer active optical cable market demand.

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Parent/peer market overview3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. Patent analysis3.4.1. By region (2012-2017)3.4.2. By applicant3.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Increase in demand for higher bandwidth3.5.1.2. Rise in investments by governments to improve connectivity in China3.5.1.3. Rise in penetration of Video on Demand, video conferencing, gaming, and home surveillance services3.5.1.4. Increase in demand for 4K and high definition display3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. High initial investment associated with the active optical cable3.5.2.2. Challenges from optical network security fiber hack3.5.3. Opportunity3.5.3.1. Advancement in fiber optics technology3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis on Consumer active optical cable market3.6.1. Impact on market size3.6.2. End user trends, preferences, and budget impact3.6.3. Key player strategies to tackle COVID-19's impact CHAPTER 4: CONSUMER ACTIVE OPTICAL CABLE MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by technology4.2. HDMI4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Ethernet4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.4. InfiniBand4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market analysis, by country4.5. DisplayPort4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.5.3. Market analysis, by country4.6. USB4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.6.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: CONSUMER ACTIVE OPTICAL CABLE MARKET, BY CONNECTOR TYPE5.1. Overview5.2. SFP5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis, by country5.3. CFP5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country5.4. Others5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: CONSUMER ACTIVE OPTICAL CABLE MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE7.1. Introduction7.1.1. Market player positioning, 20207.2. Top winning strategies7.3. Product mapping of top 10 player7.4. Competitive dashboard7.5. Competitive heatmap CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES8.1. II-VI INC. (FINISAR CORPORATION)8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Key executives8.1.3. Company snapshot8.1.4. Operating business segments8.1.5. Product portfolio8.1.6. R&D expenditure8.1.7. Business performance8.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments 8.2.3M COMPANY8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Key executives8.2.3. Company snapshot8.2.4. Operating business segments8.2.5. Product portfolio8.2.6. R&D expenditure8.2.7. Business performance8.3. AMPHENOL CORPORATION8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Key executives8.3.3. Company snapshot8.3.4. Operating business segments8.3.5. Product portfolio8.3.6. R&D expenditure8.3.7. Business performance8.4. BROADCOM INC.8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Key executives8.4.3. Company snapshot8.4.4. Operating Business Segments8.4.5. Product Portfolio8.4.6. R&D expenditure8.4.7. Business performance8.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments8.5. HONGAN GROUP CO., LTD. ( SHENZHEN SOPTO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD)8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Key executives8.5.3. Company snapshot8.5.4. Product portfolio8.6. INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION (IBM)8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Key executives8.6.3. Company snapshot8.6.4. Operating business segments8.6.5. Product portfolio8.6.6. R&D expenditure8.6.7. Business performance8.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments8.7. MOLEX, LLC8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Key executives8.7.3. Company snapshot8.7.4. Product portfolio8.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments8.8. SHENZHEN GIGALIGHT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Key executives8.8.3. Company snapshot8.8.4. Product portfolio8.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments8.9. SIEMON COMPANY8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Key executives8.9.3. Company snapshot8.9.4. Operating business segments8.9.5. Product portfolio8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.10. SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD.8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Key executives8.10.3. Company snapshot8.10.4. Operating business segments8.10.5. Product portfolio8.10.6. R&D expenditure8.10.7. Business performance8.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments

