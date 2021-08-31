Global Consumable Spirits Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Leading Players - Pernod Ricard, William Grant And Sons, Remy Cointreau, Beam Global, Stock Spirits

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Consumable Spirits Market (2021-2026) by Product, Type, Distribution Channels, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The Global Consumable Spirits Market is estimated to be USD 31.75 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 49.08 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%.

Market Dynamics

The rise in disposable income, rising number of restaurants and leisure clubs, growing social acceptance towards drinking consumable spirits are some key factors driving the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the rising application of consumable spirits in the food and pharmaceutical industry is escalating the market growth.

In addition, the rising R&D activities in the advancement of Product and product innovation are expected to create opportunities for the further growth of the global Consumable spirits market. However, excessive intake of consumable spirits led to a high risk of liver diseases, heart diseases, etc.

Additionally, strict government policy on permissible drinking of alcohol and restrictions on advertisements and promotions of consumable spirits is expected to restrain and create challenges on the growth of the global consumable spirits market to a certain level.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into Gin, Vodka, Brandy, Whiskey, Rum, Tequila, and Others. Amongst all, the Vodka segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Type, the market is classified as Flavored Spirits and Nature Spirits. Amongst the two, the flavored spirits segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By End User, the market is classified as Liquor Specialty Stores, Hypermarkets or Supermarkets, Duty-Free Stores, Online Retailing, and others. Amongst all, the emergency care departments segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Zoladkowa Gorzka launched two new flavours Zoladkowa Gorzka Delicja and Zoladkowa Gorzka Orientalna - 13th April 2021 .

. Pernod Ricard to acquire a majority stake in La Hechicera ultra-premium Colombian rum - 3rd March 2021

Brown-Forman acquires Fords Gin- 11th June 2019

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Pernod Ricard, William Grant and Sons, Remy Cointreau, Beam Global, Stock Spirits Group, etc.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description1.1 Study Objectives 1.2 Market Definition1.3 Currency1.4 Years Considered1.5 Language1.6 Key Shareholders 2 Research Methodology2.1 Research Process2.2 Data Collection and Validation2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Assumptions of the Study2.5 Limitations of the Study 3 Executive Summary3.1 Introduction3.2 Market Size and Segmentation3.3 Market Outlook 4 Market Influencers4.1 Drivers4.1.1 Growing Demand for Premium Products4.1.2 Easy Raw Material Availability 4.1.3 Rising Demand for Natural Flavoured Drink4.2 Restraints4.2.1 High Manufacturing Cost 4.2.2 Health Concerns4.3 Opportunities 4.3.1 Changing Beverages Consumption Patterns in Emerging Countries4.3.2 Increasing R&D for Product Innovation and Development 4.4 Challenges4.4.1 High Competition in The Consumable Spirits Market 4.5 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Regulatory Scenario5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Consumable Spirits Market, By Product6.1 Introduction6.2 Gin6.3 Vodka 6.4 Brandy 6.5 Whiskey 6.6 Rum6.7 Tequila 6.8 Others 7 Global Consumable Spirits Market, By Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Flavoured Spirits7.3 Natural Spirits 8 Global Consumable Spirits Market, By Distribution Channel8.1 Introduction8.2 Liquor Specialty Stores 8.3 Hypermarket or Supermarket8.4 Duty-Free Stores8.5 Online Retailing8.6 Others 9 Global Consumable Spirits Market, By Geography 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Competitive Quadrant10.2 Market Share Analysis10.3 Strategic Initiatives 11 Company Profiles

Amvyx S.A.

Allied Blenders & Distillers

Bacardi Limited

Beam Global

Belvedere SA

Berentzen-Gruppe AG

Brown-Forman Corporation

Constellation Brands, Inc.

Diageo plc

Emperador Distillers

G & J Greenall

Gruppo Campari

HiteJinro Co., Ltd.

McDowells

Marnier Lapostolle SA

Miguel Torres , S.A.

, S.A. Pernod Ricard SA

Radico Khaitan Ltd.

Remy Cointreau SA

Stock Spirits Group

Suntory ROKU

William Grant and Sons

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fmaoxd

