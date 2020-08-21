Global Construction Sealant Markets, 2013-2018 & 2019-2024 - Water-based And Reactive Construction Sealants Creating Significant Potential In Glazing And Flooring & Joining Applications

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Construction Sealant Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The technologies in construction sealant have undergone significant change in recent years, from traditional sealants to hybrid sealants. The rising wave of new technologies, such as water based and reactive construction sealants are creating significant potential in glazing, and flooring and joining applications due to enhanced bond strength and durability and increased adhesion to various substrates.In construction sealant market, various technologies such as water based, solvent based, and reactive sealants are used in the glazing, flooring and joining, and sanitary and kitchen applications. Increasing renovation activities in the construction industry and various benefits of the construction sealants, such as high durability, strength, increased adhesion to substrates, easy bonding, and safe handling are creating new opportunities for various construction sealant technologies.This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the construction sealant market. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global construction sealant technology by application, technology, and region.Some of the construction sealant companies profiled in this report include 3M, Bostik, Sika, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, BASF, Dow, Wacker, General Electric, MAPEI. This report answers the following 9 key questions:Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the construction sealant market?Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in construction sealant market?Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in construction sealant market?Q.6 What are the latest developments in construction sealant technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?Q.8 Who are the major players in this construction sealant market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this construction sealant technology space? Key Topics Covered 1. Executive Summary 2. Technology Landscape2.1. Technology Background and Evolution2.2. Technology and Application Mapping2.3. Supply Chain 3. Technology Readiness3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Construction Sealant Technologies3.3. Competitive Intensity3.4. Regulatory Compliance 4. Technology Trends and Forecasts analysis from 2013-20244.1. Construction Sealant Opportunity4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)4.2.1. Water based4.2.2. Solvent based4.2.3. Reactive4.2.4. Others4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments4.3.1. Glazing4.3.2. Flooring and Joining4.3.3. Sanitary and Kitchen 5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region5.1. Construction Sealant Market by Region5.2. North American Construction Sealant Market5.2.1. United States Construction Sealant Market5.2.2. Canadian Construction Sealant Market5.2.3. Mexican Construction Sealant Market5.3. European Construction Sealant Market5.3.1. The United Kingdom Construction Sealant Market5.3.2. German Construction Sealant Market5.3.3. French Construction Sealant Market5.4. APAC Construction Sealant Market5.4.1. Chinese Construction Sealant Market5.4.2. Japanese Construction Sealant Market5.4.3. Indian Construction Sealant Market5.4.4. South Korean Construction Sealant Market5.5. RoW Technology Market 6. Latest Development and Innovation in Construction Sealant Technologies 7. Companies/Ecosystem7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis7.2. Market Share Analysis7.3. Geographical Reach 8. Strategic Implications8.1. Implications8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Construction Sealant Market by Technology8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Construction Sealant Market by Application8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Construction Sealant Market by Region8.3. Emerging Trends in the Construction Sealant Market8.4. Disruption Potential8.5. Strategic Analysis8.5.1. New Product Development8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Construction Sealant Market8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Construction Sealant Market 9. Company Profiles of Leading Players9.1. 3M9.2. Bostik9.3. Sika9.4. H.B. Fuller9.5. Henkel9.6. BASF9.7. Dow9.8. Wacker9.9. General Electric9.10. MAPEIFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sbhu5n

