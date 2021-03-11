Global Construction Prospects To 2024 In The Wake Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Construction Outlook to 2024 (Q4 2020 Update)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Having suffered a historic collapse in construction activity during Q2 2020 amid widespread disruption caused by restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19, there are signs that the global construction industry is poised for a recovery. In many major markets, construction output levels bounced back in Q3 2020 as sites were reopened and operations resumed. Although a renewed spike in (or continued high levels of) COVID-19 infections has resulted in new restrictions in the latter part of 2020, the construction industry in general has been permitted to continue.There are challenges in the short term in terms of getting back to a normal level of activity, not least those related to making sites COVID-19 secure and adhering to local regulations, notably social distancing rules and self-quarantining of workers. However, with the distribution of vaccines on the horizon, the risk of a repeat of the severe disruption that occurred in 2020 has diminished. Reflecting this, the publisher expects that global construction output will expand by 4.5% in 2021, following the estimated contraction of 2.9% recorded in 2020This report provides a detailed analysis of the prospects for the global construction industry up to 2024, including an assessment of the impact of COVID-19. Scope

An overview of the outlook for the global construction industry to 2024, with specific focus on assessing the impact of COVID-19

Analysis of the outlook for the construction industry in major global regions: North America , Latin America , Western Europe , Eastern Europe , South and South-East Asia , North-East Asia, Australasia, the Middle East and North Africa , and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Analysis of the latest data on construction output trends in key markets.

Key Topics Covered: 1. GLOBAL OUTLOOK 2. REGIONAL OUTLOOK: US AND CANADA 3. REGIONAL OUTLOOK: LATIN AMERICA 4. REGIONAL OUTLOOK: WESTERN EUROPE 5. REGIONAL OUTLOOK: EASTERN EUROPE 6. REGIONAL OUTLOOK: SOUTH AND SOUTH-EAST ASIA 7. REGIONAL OUTLOOK: AUSTRALASIA 8. REGIONAL OUTLOOK: NORTH-EAST ASIA 9. REGIONAL OUTLOOK: MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA 10. REGIONAL OUTLOOK: SUB-SAHARAN AFRICAFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kkstbn

