Global Construction Market Size & Forecast 2015-2019 & 2020-2024: 40 Market Segments, Opportunities In Top 100 Cities, And Risk Assessment - COVID-19 Update Q2 2020

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2015 - 2024) by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments, Opportunities in Top 100 Cities, and Risk Assessment - COVID-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global construction industry is expected to record a CAGR of 9.2% to reach USD 11093.7 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period. The infrastructure construction was estimated to be USD 2.7 billion in 2019, posting a CAGR of 4.7% during review period.Covid-19 outbreak has severely impacted business and consumer sentiment across key global markets, leading to building construction sectors recording lowest growth in years. Though recovery is expected to begin starting Q1 2020, it will take at least 6-8 quarters before residential and commercial construction sectors return to a stable growth trajectory.Relatively speaking, the publisher expects growth in affordable housing segment to bounce back faster than mid-tier and luxury segments. Office and retail segments are expected to witness a slow recovery as collapsed demand will take 6-8 quarters to recover completely. Infrastructure construction sector is expected to maintain growth momentum, supported by public spending.This report provides data and trend analyses on global construction industry, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 2,1000+ charts and 1,500+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks. Key Topics Covered: 1 About this Report2 Global Construction Industry Dynamics and Growth Prospects3 Global Construction Analysis by Key Countries4 Global Residential Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast5 Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Construction type6 Analysis by Residential Construction Markets Outlook by Price Point7 Residential Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage8 Global Commercial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast9 Office Building Construction Outlook10 Retail Building Construction Outlook11 Hospitality and Luxury Building Construction Outlook12 Restaurant Building Construction Outlook13 Sports Facility Building Construction Outlook14 Entertainment Building Construction Outlook15 Commercial Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage16 Global Industrial Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast17 Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Industrial Building Construction Sectors18 Industrial Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage19 Global Institutional Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast20 Outlook and Growth Dynamics by Institutional Building Construction Sectors21 Institutional Building Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage22 Global Utility System Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast23 Global Transport Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast24 Global Marine and Inland Water Infrastructure Construction Industry Market Size and Forecast25 Infrastructure Construction Growth Trend Analysis by Development Stage26 Further ReadingFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/onhnni

