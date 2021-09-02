Global Construction Lubricants Market Report 2021-2026 - Opportunities In The Development Of Zinc-Free (Ashless) Lubricants

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Construction Lubricants Market by Base Oil (Synthetic Oil, Mineral Oil), Type (Hydraulic Fluid, Engine Oil, Compressor Oil, Gear Oil), Equipment Type (Earthmoving, Material Handling, Heavy Construction Vehicle) - Global Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction lubricants market is estimated to grow to USD 6.5 billion by 2026 from USD 5.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.0%.

The construction lubricants market is driven mainly by growing demand for construction industry. However, strict government regulations is expected to restrain the market growth.

There has been massive industrial growth in APAC since the past few years, and this is expected to continue during the next five years. The domestic and foreign investments in the construction industry have been consistently growing over the past decade in the region, which is fueling the growth of the construction lubricants market.

The construction industry in the Middle East & Africa is also experiencing high growth, driving the demand for construction lubricants. The outlook on industrialization in Sub-Saharan Africa is positive, which is driving the construction lubricants market.

"Hydraulic fluid is expected to be the largest lubricant type of the construction lubricants market, in terms of value, between 2021 and 2026"

Hydraulic fluid lubricant type holds the highest share in the overall market in terms of volume and value for the forecast period. Hydraulic fluid is mainly used for power transmission and lubrication in various heavy load equipment in the construction industry. Hence, to avoid equipment failure, the operator needs to have high-quality hydraulic fluid. This drives the hydraulic fluid consumption in the construction industry.

"High economic growth in APAC to drive the demand for construction lubricants in the region."

APAC is the largest market for construction lubricants, and it is mainly attributed to high economic growth rate, followed by heavy investment across industries such as oil & gas, automotive, infrastructure, chemical, and steel & military among others. With economic contraction and saturation in the European and North American markets, the demand is shifting to the APAC region.

Construction lubricants manufacturers are targeting this region as it is the strongest regional market for various applications, like growing demand for infrastructure, construction and automotive industry. The advantage of shifting production to the Asian region is that the cost of production is low here. Also, it is easier to serve the local emerging market.

The construction lubricants market is dominated by key market players such as Royal Dutch Shell plc ( Netherlands), ExxonMobil Corporation (US), BP plc (UK), Chevron Corporation (US), TotalEnergies S.E. ( France), Lukoil ( Russia), and Fuchs Petrolub SE ( Germany).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High Growth of Construction Industry in APAC and Middle East & Africa

& Growing Demand for High-Quality Lubricants

Rise in Automation in Construction Industry

Restraints

Technological Advancements

Downfall Due to COVID-19

Opportunities

Development of Zinc-Free (Ashless) Lubricants

Challenges

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Maintaining Product Quality

Industry Trends

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Material

Manufacturing of Construction Lubricants

Distribution to End-users

Construction Lubricants Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Non-COVID-19 ScenarioTrends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

Revenue Shifts & Revenue Pockets for Construction Lubricants Market

Connected Markets: Ecosystem

Case Study Analysis

Case Study on Reduced Hydraulic Fluid Consumption

Case Study on Controlling Corrosion

Patent Analysis

Approach

Document Type

Patents Registered for Construction Lubricants, 2010-2020

Patents Publication Trends for Construction Lubricants, 2010-2020

Jurisdiction Analysis

35 Maximum Patents Filed by Companies in China

Top Applicants

Nisan Kogyo Registered Maximum Number of Patents Between 2010 and 2020

Top 10 Patent Owners in US, 2010-2020

