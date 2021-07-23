Global Construction Lifts Market Growth In Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives | Technavio
The construction lifts market is poised to grow by USD 472.15 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
The report on the construction lifts market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in the construction of high-rise buildings.
The construction lifts market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rise in construction activities in developing countries as one of the prime reasons driving the construction lifts market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The construction lifts market covers the following areas:
Construction Lifts Market SizingConstruction Lifts Market ForecastConstruction Lifts Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Alimak Group AB
- Fraco Products Ltd.
- GEDA USA LLC
- KONE Corp.
- Maber Hoist Srl
- Mohawk Industries Inc.
- Nidec Corp.
- Oshkosh Corp.
- STROS - Sedlcanské strojírny AS
- XL Industries Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Construction hoists - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Material hoists - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Work platforms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alimak Group AB
- Fraco Products Ltd.
- GEDA USA LLC
- KONE Corp.
- Maber Hoist Srl
- Mohawk Industries Inc.
- Nidec Corp.
- Oshkosh Corp.
- STROS - Sedlcanské strojírny AS
- XL Industries Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
