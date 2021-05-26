Global Construction Films Market (2021 To 2026) - Increasing Use Of Recyclable Plastic Products Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Construction Films Market by Type (LDPE & LLDPE, HDPE, PP, PVC, PVB, PET/BOPET, PA/BOPA, PVC, PVB), Application (Protective & Barrier, Decorative), End-Use Industry (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Civil Engineering) & Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Construction film market size is projected to grow from USD 9.9 billion in 2021 to USD 12.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Construction film is a thin layer of continuous polymeric material that can be used in construction industry as a protective material or a barrier to moisture, sound, water, and so on.Films are mostly manufactured using the extrusion process and are available in rolls. Construction films are made of plastics such as linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), PA (polyamide), polyvinyl butyral (PVB), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and others. These films are used in single or multiple layers according to the requirement of the applications. LLDPE/LDPE films are the fastest-growing segment in the construction films market in terms of value and volumeLDPE/LLDPE is expected to lead the overall construction films market as it offers superior tensile properties, moisture resistance, and flexibility. The market for this segment is also expected to witness the fastest growth owing to the low cost and high demand from applications such as underslab vapor barrier, underslab VOC barrier, underslab methane barrier, underslab radon barrier, and construction enclosures. Films for protective & barrier application dominated the construction films market in terms of both value and volumeThe protective & barrier segment dominated the construction films market in 2020. Protective & barrier films are used in roofing, wall cladding, UV protection, window films, and others. Decorative films help preserve and extend a building's appearance and lifetime by preventing building facades from fading, cracking, or corroding. These films have high demand from residential and commercial end-use segments. The residential segment is the largest end-use industry of construction films market in terms of value and volumeThe residential end-use segment accounted for the largest share in the construction films market. This large market size is due to the growing number of residential projects worldwide. Growing urban population, increasing purchasing power and per capita income is leading to growth in the number of residential units, thereby increasing the demand for construction films. APAC is the leading construction films market in terms of both value and volumeAPAC is expected to be the fastest growing region for the construction films. There are major developing countries in this region like China, India, Thailand, etc. APAC is projected to register highest growth rate because of the rapid growth of the construction industry in these developing countries. In India, the construction industry is backed by high investment done by the government to improve the infrastructure in the country. Such high investments by government is a major driver for the market in the country. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growth in Global Construction Industry5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Water Barrier and Protective Films5.2.1.3 Stimulus Packages by US Government for Construction Industry to Recover from COVID-195.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Saturated European Market5.2.2.2 Stringent Environmental Norms5.2.2.3 Disruption in Supply Chain and Lower Production Capacity Utilization Due to COVID-19 Pandemic5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Quick Recovery of Construction Industry from Pandemic in China and Other Countries5.2.3.2 Increasing Use of Recyclable Plastic Products5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Recycling of Plastics Films5.2.4.2 Maintain Uninterrupted Supply Chain and Operate at Full Production Capacity5.2.4.3 Liquidity Crunch5.3 Supply Chain Analysis 6 Industry Trends 7 Construction Films Market, by Film Type 8 Construction Films Market, by Application 9 Construction Films Market, by End-Use Industry 10 Construction Films Market, by Region 11 Competitive Landscape 12 Company Profiles12.1 Raven12.2 Saint-Gobain12.3 Berry Global Group12.4 Toray Industries12.5 Eastman Chemical Company12.6 RKW SE12.7 Mitsubishi Chemical12.8 Dupont Teijin Films12.9 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company12.10 SKC12.11 Siliconature S.p.A12.12 Deku12.13 Mondi12.14 Mti Polyexe Inc.12.15 Polyplex12.16 Upass12.17 Supreme12.18 Valeron Strength Films12.19 Other Companies12.19.1 Polifilm12.19.2 Dunmore Corporation12.19.3 Trioplast Nyborg A/S12.19.4 Climax Synthetic12.19.5 Spartech12.19.6 Isosport12.19.7 Optimum Plastics12.19.8 Inteplast Group12.19.9 Solvay 12.19.10 Tech Folien Ltd. 12.19.11 Plastika Kritis 12.19.12 Industrial Development Company (Indevco) Sal 12.19.13 Sabic 12.19.14 Qingdao KF Plastics 12.19.15 BMP Packaging Kft. 13 Appendix13.1 Discussion Guide13.2 Knowledge Store13.3 Available Customizations

