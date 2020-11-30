Global Construction Equipment Market Report 2020

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Construction Equipment Market by Type (Excavator-Crawler & Mini, Loader-Backhoe, Skid-steer, Wheel, Dozer, Dump Truck, Others), Electric Equipment, Propulsion, Power Output, Application, Rental, Aftertreatment Device and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Construction Equipment Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 205.0 Billion by 2025, from USD 169.3 Billion in 2020, at a 3.9% CAGR.

Rapid urbanization, increasing development of infrastructure in emerging economies of Asia, an increase in population and migration to cities, and a rise in disposable income drive the growth of the construction equipment market in Asia, and North America. The increasing number of infrastructure projects and mega construction projects are anticipated further to fuel the demand for construction equipment during the forecast period. The demand for dump truck market, by electric construction equipment, is expected to the largest market owing to increasing demand for hybrid trucks Dump trucks, also known as the dumpers/ tipper dumpers/ tipper trucks, are used to carry materials such as sand, gravel, or dirt and waste materials from the site in surface and underground mining applications. It is equipped with hydraulic pistons in the front and an open-box bed hinged at the rear, which allows the materials to be dumped at the delivery site. Dump trucks are preferred generally for off-road applications with a terrain slope below 30 degrees. Major companies in the global electric dump truck market include Komatsu Ltd., Caterpillar, and Epiroc. A major chunk of the global electric dump truck market is currently held by hybrid mining dump trucks due to their higher capacity, power output, fuel efficiency, and reduced maintenance cost. Demand for Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC) segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment throughout the forecast period A DOC is mainly used to filter carbon and hydrocarbon emissions using palladium and aluminum oxide as a catalyst. It breaks down carbon and hydrocarbon into carbon dioxide and water, respectively. Since 2014, all diesel vehicles are equipped with DOCs. The reduction in HC and CO emissions using DOCs is estimated to be about 60-90%.In Asia Pacific, OEMs/manufacturers comply with the latest emission norms by adding DOC as a filtration device. This device is used in all emission standards, such as Stage III, Stage IV/Tier 4, and V/Tier 5 final equipment. As the Asian economies are moving toward more stringent emission norms, the use of DOC for emission reduction is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Caterpillar Inc. (US), Komatsu Ltd. ( Japan), Deere & Company (US), Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd ( Japan), and Volvo Construction Equipment ( Sweden) are the leading manufacturers of construction equipment in the global market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction2 Research Methodology3 Executive Summary4 Premium Insights5 Market Overview6 Construction Equipment Market, by Equipment Type7 Construction Equipment Market, by Equipment Category8 Construction Equipment Market, by Propulsion Type9 Construction Equipment Market, by Power Output10 Construction Equipment Market, by Engine Capacity11 Construction Equipment Market, by Application12 Electric Construction Equipment Market, by Equipment Type13 Construction Equipment Market, by Emission Regulation Stage14 Construction Equipment Rental Market, by Application15 Construction Equipment Market, by After treatment Device16 Construction Equipment Market, by Region17 Recommendations18 Competitive Landscape19 Company Profiles

Ammann

Astec Industries

Atlas Copco Ab

Caterpillar Inc.

Cnh Industrial

Deere & Company

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd.

Guangxi Liugong Machinery Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Heavy Industries

JCB

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd

Liebherr

Manitowoc

Sandvik Group

Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Terex Corporation

Volvo Group

Wirtgen Group

Xcmg

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h6ranu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-construction-equipment-market-report-2020-301181616.html

SOURCE Research and Markets