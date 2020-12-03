Global Construction Coatings Market Report 2020: Focus On Masonry, Metal & Wood Coatings - Strengthening Capabilities To Address Local Needs

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Changing Construction Practices Transforming the Global Construction Coatings Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study presents an assessment of the current status and future prospects of the Global Construction coatings market. It takes into account volume shipments and revenues generated from construction coatings from 2017 to 2027. Revenues are recorded at the manufacturer level. Decorative architectural coatings is a market that is widely researched through analysis done by the publisher in the past while protective exterior construction coatings are covered to a minor extent in those studies. This study aims to highlight the product and other trends in the latter.Construction coatings in this study are defined as coatings used on the exterior surfaces in the construction of structures such as residential buildings, commercial and industrial complexes including power plants, warehouses, factories and skyscrapers. This study excludes the interior decorative coatings used in the construction industry. The coatings are analysed based on the type of substrates (segmented as masonry, metals, and wood) these are applied on, the resin chemistry used (such as epoxy, PU, acrylics, alkyds), and the formulation technologies employed (solvent-borne, waterborne, and powder). Asia-Pacific is the largest market for construction coatings with high growth anticipated in China for all types of products. The global market is influenced by multiple factors, including international relationships, spread of the COVID-19 virus, changing customer preferences, and changing construction practices.The construction coatings market is highly competitive among large and global manufacturers. The competitive environment in the market divided between large market participants that are increasingly engaging in mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures among themselves and smaller and regional companies. Manufacturers undertake continuous product development activities based on changing market needs and the regulatory environment. By establishing long-term relationships with their customers, manufacturers try to ensure that they are equally proactive and reactive to the various requirements of this industry.Construction coatings face regulatory pressures from organisations such as American Architectural Manufacturers Association (AAMA), US Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA), and REACH that mandate the use of products with lower volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions and eliminate the use of heavy metals. There is an increasing trend of customers moving to higher solids solvent-borne coatings, powder coatings, and waterborne coatings for want of lower VOC emissions, better specifications, and durability. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in product development to enhance environmental sustainability and product efficiency. Customers are increasingly looking for products that are easier to apply, impart greater surface finish, and are regulation compliant. Key Issues Addressed

What stage is the market lifecycle at, and how is it expected to grow during the forecast period?

What are the growth opportunities among solvent borne, waterborne and powder technology based products?

How is the current construction activity and stringent regulatory scenario expected to shape the market for construction coatings?

What are the key technological developments observed across major segments?

What are the competitive factors impacting the market and which companies are expected to lead in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

Definition

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Construction Coatings Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Global Construction Coatings Market

Global Construction Coatings Market Scope of Analysis

Construction Coatings Segmentation

Construction Coatings Market Overview and Scope

Key Competitors for Construction Coatings

Key Growth Metrics for Global Construction Coatings Market

Growth Drivers for the Global Construction Coatings Market

Growth Driver Analysis for the Global Construction Coatings Market

Growth Restraints for Global Construction Coatings Market

Growth Restraint Analysis for the Global Construction Coatings Market

Summary of the Drivers and Restraints

Product and Technology Trends

Forecast Assumptions - Global Construction Coatings Market

Revenue and Volume Forecast - Global Construction Coatings Market

Revenue Forecast by Substrate Type - Global Construction Coatings Market

Volume Forecast by Substrate Type - Global Construction Coatings Market

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis - Construction Coatings Market

Revenue Forecast by Region - Global Construction Coatings Market

Volume Forecast by Region - Global Construction Coatings Market

Revenue and Volume Forecast Analysis by Region - Construction Coatings Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast - Construction Coatings Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Construction Coatings Market

Value Chain - Construction Coatings Market

Value Chain Description

Competitive Environment - Construction Coatings Market

Revenue Share - Construction Coatings Market

Revenue Share Analysis - Construction Coatings Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Substrate Type - Masonry

Masonry - Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics for the Masonry Segment

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast - Masonry

Revenue Forecast by Region - Masonry

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region - Masonry

Forecast Analysis - Masonry

Forecast Analysis by Region - Masonry

Per Cent Volume Shipment Forecast by Technology

Per Cent Volume Shipment Forecast by Chemistry

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Substrate Type - Metal

Metal - Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics for the Metal Segment

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast - Metal

Revenue Forecast by Region - Metal

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region - Metal

Forecast Analysis - Metal

Forecast Analysis by Region - Metal

Per Cent Volume Shipment Forecast by Technology

Per Cent Volume Shipment Forecast by Chemistry

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Substrate Type - Wood

Wood - Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics for Wood Segment

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast - Wood

Revenue Forecast by Region - Wood

Volume Shipment Forecast by Region - Wood

Forecast Analysis - Wood

Forecast Analysis by Region - Wood

Per Cent Volume Shipment Forecast by Technology

Per Cent Volume Shipment Forecast by Chemistry

6. Growth Opportunity Universe - Global Construction Coatings Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Tailored Products for Prefabricated Construction, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: Strengthening Capabilities to Address Local Needs, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3: Durable Waterborne Coatings for Greater Environmental Sustainability, 2020

7. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

American Architectural Manufacturers Association (AAMA)

REACH

US Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA)

