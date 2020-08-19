Global Construction Additives Markets, 2013-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Construction Additives Market: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis (2013-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global construction additives market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2024.The future of the construction additives market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, and infrastructure industries. The major growth drivers for this market are growing urbanization, improved quality and properties of construction materials, and high growth of the construction industry in the developing countries.The study includes the construction additives market size and forecast for the construction additives market through 2024, segmented by additive type, end use and region.Some of the construction additives companies profiled in this report include BASF, Sika, DOW, W.R. Grace, RPM, Chryso, Evonik, Mapei, Fosroc, and Cico Group. Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Construction additives market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Market size by additive type, end use, and region.

Regional analysis: Construction additives market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and the

, , , and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for construction additives in the construction additives market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, construction additives in the construction additives market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:Q.1. What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the construction additives market by additive type (chemical additive, mineral additive, and fiber additive), end-use (residential, commercial, and infrastructure), and region ( North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW)?Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the construction additives market?Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the construction additives market?Q.6. What are emerging trends in this construction additives market and the reasons behind them?Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the construction additives market?Q.8. What are the new developments in the construction additives market? Which companies are leading these developments?Q.9. Who are the major players in this construction additives market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this construction additives area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?Q.11. What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in construction additives market? Key Topics Covered 1. Executive Summary 2. Market Background and Classifications2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications2.2: Supply Chain2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges 3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 20243.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast3.2: Global Construction Additives Market: Trends and Forecast3.3: Global Construction Additives Market by Additive Type3.3.1: Chemical Additive3.3.2: Mineral Additive3.3.3: Fiber Additive3.4: Global Construction Additives Market by End-use3.4.1: Residential3.4.2: Commercial3.4.3: Infrastructure 4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region4.1: Global Construction Additives Market by Region4.2: North American Construction Additives Market4.3: European Construction Additives Market4.4: APAC Construction Additives Market4.5: RoW Construction Additives Market 5. Competitor Analysis5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis5.2: Market Share Analysis5.3: Operational Integration5.4: Geographical Reach5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Construction Additives Market by Additive Type6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Construction Additives Market by End-use6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Construction Additives Market by Region6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Construction Additives Market6.3: Strategic Analysis6.3.1: New Product Development6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Construction Additives Market6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Construction Additives Market 7. Company Profiles of Leading Players7.1: BASF7.2: Sika7.3: DOW7.4: W.R. Grace7.5: RPM7.6: Chryso7.7: Evonik7.8: Mapei7.9: Fosroc7.10: Cico GroupFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ec7sd

