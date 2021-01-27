Global Connected Medical Devices Market Report 2020-2025: Opportunities In Telehealth And Telemedicine Services - Increasing Focus On Patient-centric Delivery And Patient Safety

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Connected Medical Devices Market (2020-2025), by Device Type, Product, End-user, Applications, Geography and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The introduction of IoT has benefitted the healthcare industry in various ways. The connected medical devices are poised to solve the challenges faced by the healthcare industry.

The Healthcare industry, in recent years, has witnessed a growth of medical devices connected with each other via wireless monitoring services. The adoption of these devices is also increasing day by day owing to their reliability, effective patient monitoring and Government initiatives etc. Moreover, the penetration of mobile and internet technology and spending on R&D activities are contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, in the year 2019 more than 45 new medical devices and technologies were approved by the US FDA. As of June 2020, more than 20 connected devices are sanctioned by the FDA.However, the barriers such as high deployment cost, data security challenges, and an insufficient IoT infrastructure across the healthcare industry may hamper the market growth. The report includes a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc. Market Dynamics Drivers

Government initiatives for promoting digital health

Increasing focus on patient-centric delivery and patient safety

Penetration of Mobile Technologies and Internet Services

Restraints

High deployment cost of smart medical devices and related infrastructure

Issues in data security

Insufficient IoT infrastructure across Healthcare industry

Opportunities

Low Doctor-to-patient ratio leading to self-operated e-Health platforms

Telehealth and telemedicine services

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description1.1 Study Objectives 1.2 Market Definition1.3 Currency1.4 Years Considered1.5 Language1.6 Key Shareholders 2 Research Methodology2.1 Research Process2.2 Data Collection and Validation2.2.1 Secondary Research2.2.2 Primary Research2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Assumptions of the Study2.5 Limitations of the Study 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.2 Restraints4.2.3 Opportunities4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Connected Medical Devices Market, By Device Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Stationary Medical Device6.3 Implantable Medical Device6.4 Wearable Medical Device6.5 Non-wearable Medical Device 7 Global Connected Medical Devices Market, By Product7.1 Introduction7.2 BP Monitor7.3 Pulse Oximeter7.4 Heart Rate Monitor7.5 ECG Monitoring Device7.6 Glucose Monitor7.7 Insulin Pump7.8 Portable GPS PERS7.9 Smart Pill Dispenser7.10 Others 8 Global Connected Medical Devices Market, By End-User8.1 Introduction8.2 Hospital8.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centre8.4 Specialty Clinic8.5 Home Care Settings 9 Global Connected Medical Devices Market, By Application9.1 Introduction9.2 Remote Monitoring9.3 Diagnostics Services9.4 Treatment Services9.5 Fitness Device 10 Global Connected Medical Devices Market, By Geography10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.2.1 US10.2.2 Canada10.2.3 Mexico10.3 South America10.3.1 Brazil10.3.2 Argentina10.4 Europe10.4.1 UK10.4.2 France10.4.3 Germany10.4.4 Italy10.4.5 Rest of Europe10.5 Asia-Pacific10.5.1 China10.5.2 Japan10.5.3 India10.5.4 Australia10.5.5 Rest of APAC10.6 Middle East and Africa 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant11.2 Market Share Analysis11.3 Competitive Scenario11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions11.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements11.3.4 Investments & Fundings 12 Company Profiles12.1 GE Healthcare, Inc.12.2 OMRON Corporation12.3 Medtronic Plc12.4 Philips Healthcare12.5 McKesson Corporation12.6 Fitbit, Inc.12.7 Johnson & Johnson12.8 Boston Scientific Corporation12.9 St. Jude Medical, Inc. (Abbott)12.10 AgaMatrix, Inc.12.11 Dexcom12.12 F. Hoffmann-La Roche12.13 Polar Electro12.14 IHealth Labs12.15 Aerotel Medical Systems LtdFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3031m4

