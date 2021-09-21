Global Connected Living Room Market Report 2021, Featuring Key Players Benq Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Nintendo Co., Ltd, Motorola Mobility Holdings. Inc. And LG Electronics

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Connected Living Room Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Connected Living Room Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An increase in demand for connected living room in developed and developing countries is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global connected living room market. Furthermore, a rise in consumer inclination towards integration of advanced interactive features into home infotainment devices will have the positive impact on market growth.

An increase in the adoption of advanced software technology, wide use of network integration and content streaming will fuel the market growth. In addition, increasing demand for advanced electronic devices like home theatre, digital video recorder, and set top boxes will propel the market growth.

On the flip side, a rise in compatibility issues as well as increasing deployment costs are restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global connected living room market growth. Also, lack of awareness regarding new products will affect the market growth.The Global Connected Living Room Market is segmented into device such as Tablets, Smartphones, Smart Speakers, PC/Laptop, Gaming Consoles, and Smart TVs. Further, market is segmented into application such as Audio Streaming, Video Streaming, and Others.The Global Connected Living Room Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.Various key players are discussed in this report such as Benq Corporation, Echostar Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Pace PLC, Nintendo Co., Ltd, Motorola Mobility Holdings. Inc.,and LG Electronics.

The report looks at the Global Connected Living Room market as follows:

By Device

Tablets

Smartphones

Smart Speakers

PC/Laptop

Gaming Consoles

Smart TVs

By Application

Audio Streaming

Video Streaming

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia pacific

pacific Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Global Connected Living Room Market Outlook 5 Global Connected Living Room Market, By Device 6 Global Connected Living Room Market, By Application 7 Global Connected Living Room Market, By Region 8 North America Connected Living Room Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027) 9 Europe Connected Living Room Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027) 10 Asia Pacific Connected Living Room Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027) 11 Latin America Connected Living Room Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027) 12 Middle East Connected Living Room Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 - 2027) 13 Competitive Analysis 14 Company Profiles

Benq Corporation

EchoStar Corporation

Sony Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Pace PLC

Nintendo Co. Ltd

Motorola Mobility Holdings. Inc.

LG Electronics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tfn8z0

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-connected-living-room-market-report-2021-featuring-key-players-benq-corporation-sony-corporation-samsung-electronics-nintendo-co-ltd-motorola-mobility-holdings-inc-and-lg-electronics-301381343.html

SOURCE Research and Markets