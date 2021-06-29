Global Connected Cars Outlook 2021-2025: Future Of Data-defined Vehicles, OTA, V2X, And Cloud Services Updates, Operating Systems, Cloud And Data Management Solutions, Connected Trends From CES 2021

DUBLIN, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Connected Cars Outlook, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated - rather than affected - growth prospects for the global connected cars market.

Technology implementation has increased, and the post-pandemic situation appears to be a positive one for all stakeholders. The pandemic is a blessing in disguise as innovative features such as embedded connectivity, bio-based health monitoring, and non-touch-based haptics such as gesture recognition will be quickly implemented in vehicles due to the urgent need for protection and risk aversion.

Start-ups and other mid-tier connected car technology firms are being pursued to support the implementation of these innovative vehicle features.

The market is undergoing a transformation, and automakers are evolving into technology firms and appear to be on an equal footing with technology giants, with some of them opting for a collaborative approach to capture market share. Business transformations will occur when the core elements of next-generation platforms and business models are developed and available on vehicles.

Technologies such as 5G, widescreen displays, high-performance computers (HPCs), data lakes, and cloud computing are some of the key requirements and related developments.

Some of the topics covered in this outlook are listed below:

The future of data-defined vehicles

Updates to technologies such as OTA, V2X, and cloud services

Operating systems (and how automakers build them)

The adoption of cloud and data management solutions

Connected car trends from CES 2021

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Environment

Key Highlights

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Vehicle Connectivity Services

Connected Technology Trends for the New Decade

Automotive 5G-Key Future Scenarios

Service-oriented Business Calls to Redefine E/E Architecture

Advent of Open-Source IVI Operating Systems

Key OTA Update Insights

Data Monetization and Cloud Strategies in the Automotive Industry

HMI Trends

3. 2021 Global Economic Outlook

COVID-19 Impact on Global GDP Growth

Global Growth Scenario Analysis-Assumptions

Global GDP Growth Under Different Scenarios

COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions

4. 2021 Key Predictions

Key Connected Car and Auto IoT Market Trends, 2021

The 2020 Connected Cars Market-Forecast versus Actuals

Top Predictions for 2021

Adoption of 5G

Redefinition of E/E Architecture

Overhaul of Operating Systems

Cloud Strategies for Differentiation

Evolution of Visual HMI

5. 2021 Regional Predictions

The United States and Canada

and Europe (Excluding the United Kingdom )

(Excluding the ) China

Latin America

Japan

South Korea

6. Growth Environment and Scope

7. CES 2021 Update

Key Mobility Trends at CES 2021-Electrification and Connected CX Take Center Stage

New IVI Design Philosophy-Displays Didn't Just Grow in Size: They became Compute-intensive

8. Key Global Connected Car Trends, 2021

Emerging Connected Car Trends-Before and After the COVID-19 Pandemic

Post-Pandemic New Growth Areas

HWW Features in Connected Cars

Redefinition of Vehicle Technologies

Case Study-Software/Data-defined Vehicle Use-Cases

Recalls-Growing Number of Electronics and Software Issues

Key OTA Update Insights

Automakers' OTA Updates ( Europe )

) Maturity of Functional Domains for Functions on Demand

FoD Through OTA Updates

Cloud Solution Trends-Vendors' Challenges and Expectations

Tech Giants' Positioning-Enabling Technology Leadership

Case Study-Amazon's Connected Vehicle Ecosystem

OEM Adoption of Various Car Cloud Platform Strategies

Case Study-In-house versus Outsourcing Strategies: BMW and AWS

The Rise of Automotive Operating Systems

Advent of Open-Source IVI Operating Systems

Case Study-Android Automotive Operating System

Customer ID-The Necessary Elements

Case Study-VW Customer ID and GM Ultifi

Prognostics-Trends and Market Outlook

Prognostics-Ecosystem Mapping and Operating Models

V2X Regulations-An Overview

Preference for C-V2X to Advance Automated Driving

V2X-Use-Cases that Support Autonomous Driving

HMI Trends

Case Study-MBUX Hyperscreen

Connected Services Delivered Through the Cloud

Case Study-Harman's Service Delivery Platform

Navigation Trends

Case Study-HERE Technology Capabilities

Smartphone Integration Updates-Android Auto and Apple Carplay

New In-vehicle Entertainment Features

Evolution of Connected Bike Technology for Zero Fatalities

Connectivity in Motorcycles

9. Key Global Auto IoT Trends, 2021

Vehicle Manufacturer Investments in Software Development Firms

OEM Data Management Strategies

Data Monetization and Cloud Strategies in the Automotive Industry

Increasing Focus on Cloud Security

Overview of Automotive 5G Use-Cases

Automotive 5G-Regional Readiness

Automotive Tier I Suppliers-Comparative Analysis

Multiaccess Edge Computing

Connected (CASE) Edge Applications-Examples

UBI Market Share Analysis

Blockchain's Role in the Automotive Industry

Automotive Blockchain Focus Areas

10. OEM Competitive Benchmarking

OEM Partnerships-5G in Connected and Autonomous Vehicles

Connected Services ( Europe )-Premium Segment

)-Premium Segment Connected Services ( Europe )-Volume Segment

)-Volume Segment Connected Services ( North America )-Premium Segment

)-Premium Segment Connected Services ( North America )-Volume Segment

)-Volume Segment HMI ( Europe )-Premium Segment

)-Premium Segment HMI ( Europe )-Volume Segment

)-Volume Segment HMI ( North America )-Premium Segment

)-Premium Segment HMI ( North America )-Volume Segment

)-Volume Segment North American Premium OEMs' App Integration Summary

North American Mass-market OEMs' App Integration Summary

North American Premium OEMs' Telematics Services Summary

North American Mass-market OEMs' Telematics Services Summary

North American Premium OEMs' HMI Features Comparative Analysis

North American Mass-market OEMs' HMI Features Comparative Analysis

European OEMs' App Integration Summary

European OEMs' Telematics Services Summary

Chinese OEMs' App Integration Summary

Chinese OEMs' Telematics Services Summary

Chinese OEMs' HMI Features Comparative Analysis

Automotive UBI Market-Share of TSPs and Insurance Companies

11. Connected Cars-Market Forecast

Region-wise Sales Forecast, Connected Cars

Region-wise Telematics Unit Shipment Forecast, Connected Cars

4G versus 5G Penetration in Connected Cars (Likely Scenario)

Navigation Market Landscape

12. Growth Opportunity Universe, 2021

Growth Opportunity 1-Telematics will be a Key Ingredient for Software-oriented Businesses, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2-Renewed Interest in In-vehicle Entertainment, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3-FoD to Generate Renewed Customer Interest in Connected Services, 2021

13. Key Conclusions

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

AWS

BMW

GM

VW

