Global Connected Cars Outlook 2021-2025: Future Of Data-defined Vehicles, OTA, V2X, And Cloud Services Updates, Operating Systems, Cloud And Data Management Solutions, Connected Trends From CES 2021
The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated - rather than affected - growth prospects for the global connected cars market.
Technology implementation has increased, and the post-pandemic situation appears to be a positive one for all stakeholders. The pandemic is a blessing in disguise as innovative features such as embedded connectivity, bio-based health monitoring, and non-touch-based haptics such as gesture recognition will be quickly implemented in vehicles due to the urgent need for protection and risk aversion.
Start-ups and other mid-tier connected car technology firms are being pursued to support the implementation of these innovative vehicle features.
The market is undergoing a transformation, and automakers are evolving into technology firms and appear to be on an equal footing with technology giants, with some of them opting for a collaborative approach to capture market share. Business transformations will occur when the core elements of next-generation platforms and business models are developed and available on vehicles.
Technologies such as 5G, widescreen displays, high-performance computers (HPCs), data lakes, and cloud computing are some of the key requirements and related developments.
Some of the topics covered in this outlook are listed below:
- The future of data-defined vehicles
- Updates to technologies such as OTA, V2X, and cloud services
- Operating systems (and how automakers build them)
- The adoption of cloud and data management solutions
- Connected car trends from CES 2021
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Environment
- Key Highlights
- Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Vehicle Connectivity Services
- Connected Technology Trends for the New Decade
- Automotive 5G-Key Future Scenarios
- Service-oriented Business Calls to Redefine E/E Architecture
- Advent of Open-Source IVI Operating Systems
- Key OTA Update Insights
- Data Monetization and Cloud Strategies in the Automotive Industry
- HMI Trends
3. 2021 Global Economic Outlook
- COVID-19 Impact on Global GDP Growth
- Global Growth Scenario Analysis-Assumptions
- Global GDP Growth Under Different Scenarios
- COVID-19 Impact on Key Regions
4. 2021 Key Predictions
- Key Connected Car and Auto IoT Market Trends, 2021
- The 2020 Connected Cars Market-Forecast versus Actuals
- Top Predictions for 2021
- Adoption of 5G
- Redefinition of E/E Architecture
- Overhaul of Operating Systems
- Cloud Strategies for Differentiation
- Evolution of Visual HMI
5. 2021 Regional Predictions
- The United States and Canada
- Europe (Excluding the United Kingdom)
- China
- Latin America
- Japan
- South Korea
6. Growth Environment and Scope
7. CES 2021 Update
- Key Mobility Trends at CES 2021-Electrification and Connected CX Take Center Stage
- New IVI Design Philosophy-Displays Didn't Just Grow in Size: They became Compute-intensive
8. Key Global Connected Car Trends, 2021
- Emerging Connected Car Trends-Before and After the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Post-Pandemic New Growth Areas
- HWW Features in Connected Cars
- Redefinition of Vehicle Technologies
- Case Study-Software/Data-defined Vehicle Use-Cases
- Recalls-Growing Number of Electronics and Software Issues
- Key OTA Update Insights
- Automakers' OTA Updates ( Europe)
- Maturity of Functional Domains for Functions on Demand
- FoD Through OTA Updates
- Cloud Solution Trends-Vendors' Challenges and Expectations
- Tech Giants' Positioning-Enabling Technology Leadership
- Case Study-Amazon's Connected Vehicle Ecosystem
- OEM Adoption of Various Car Cloud Platform Strategies
- Case Study-In-house versus Outsourcing Strategies: BMW and AWS
- The Rise of Automotive Operating Systems
- Advent of Open-Source IVI Operating Systems
- Case Study-Android Automotive Operating System
- Customer ID-The Necessary Elements
- Case Study-VW Customer ID and GM Ultifi
- Prognostics-Trends and Market Outlook
- Prognostics-Ecosystem Mapping and Operating Models
- V2X Regulations-An Overview
- Preference for C-V2X to Advance Automated Driving
- V2X-Use-Cases that Support Autonomous Driving
- HMI Trends
- Case Study-MBUX Hyperscreen
- Connected Services Delivered Through the Cloud
- Case Study-Harman's Service Delivery Platform
- Navigation Trends
- Case Study-HERE Technology Capabilities
- Smartphone Integration Updates-Android Auto and Apple Carplay
- New In-vehicle Entertainment Features
- Evolution of Connected Bike Technology for Zero Fatalities
- Connectivity in Motorcycles
9. Key Global Auto IoT Trends, 2021
- Vehicle Manufacturer Investments in Software Development Firms
- OEM Data Management Strategies
- Data Monetization and Cloud Strategies in the Automotive Industry
- Increasing Focus on Cloud Security
- Overview of Automotive 5G Use-Cases
- Automotive 5G-Regional Readiness
- Automotive Tier I Suppliers-Comparative Analysis
- Multiaccess Edge Computing
- Connected (CASE) Edge Applications-Examples
- UBI Market Share Analysis
- Blockchain's Role in the Automotive Industry
- Automotive Blockchain Focus Areas
10. OEM Competitive Benchmarking
- OEM Partnerships-5G in Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
- Connected Services ( Europe)-Premium Segment
- Connected Services ( Europe)-Volume Segment
- Connected Services ( North America)-Premium Segment
- Connected Services ( North America)-Volume Segment
- HMI ( Europe)-Premium Segment
- HMI ( Europe)-Volume Segment
- HMI ( North America)-Premium Segment
- HMI ( North America)-Volume Segment
- North American Premium OEMs' App Integration Summary
- North American Mass-market OEMs' App Integration Summary
- North American Premium OEMs' Telematics Services Summary
- North American Mass-market OEMs' Telematics Services Summary
- North American Premium OEMs' HMI Features Comparative Analysis
- North American Mass-market OEMs' HMI Features Comparative Analysis
- European OEMs' App Integration Summary
- European OEMs' Telematics Services Summary
- Chinese OEMs' App Integration Summary
- Chinese OEMs' Telematics Services Summary
- Chinese OEMs' HMI Features Comparative Analysis
- Automotive UBI Market-Share of TSPs and Insurance Companies
11. Connected Cars-Market Forecast
- Region-wise Sales Forecast, Connected Cars
- Region-wise Telematics Unit Shipment Forecast, Connected Cars
- 4G versus 5G Penetration in Connected Cars (Likely Scenario)
- Navigation Market Landscape
12. Growth Opportunity Universe, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 1-Telematics will be a Key Ingredient for Software-oriented Businesses, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 2-Renewed Interest in In-vehicle Entertainment, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 3-FoD to Generate Renewed Customer Interest in Connected Services, 2021
13. Key Conclusions
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- AWS
- BMW
- GM
- VW
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/83gnvs
