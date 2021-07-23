Global Conformal Coatings Market For Automotive Electronics | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The conformal coatings market for automotive electronics is poised to grow by USD 67.

The conformal coatings market for automotive electronics is poised to grow by USD 67.99 million during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The report on the conformal coatings market for automotive electronics provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for fuel-efficient automobiles.

The conformal coatings market for automotive electronics analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing demand for EVs in China as one of the prime reasons driving the conformal coatings market for automotive electronics growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The conformal coatings market for automotive electronics covers the following areas:

Conformal Coatings Market for Automotive Electronics SizingConformal Coatings Market for Automotive Electronics ForecastConformal Coatings Market for Automotive Electronics Analysis

Companies Mentioned

ALTANA AG

CHT Group

Dow Inc.

Dymax Corp.

H.B. Fuller Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Master Bond Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Von Roll Holding AG

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Acrylic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Silicone - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Urethane - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Epoxy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

