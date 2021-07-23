Global Conformal Coating In Electronics Market | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The conformal coating in the electronics market is poised to grow by USD 279.01 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
The report on the conformal coating in the electronics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for smart wearable and IoT devices.
The conformal coating in electronics market analysis includes the type and application segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing automation in industries as one of the prime reasons driving the conformal coating in electronics market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The conformal coating in the electronics market covers the following areas:
Conformal Coating in Electronics Market SizingConformal Coating in Electronics Market ForecastConformal Coating in Electronics Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- ALTANA AG
- Chase Corp.
- CHT Group
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Dow Inc.
- Dymax Corp.
- H.B. Fuller Co.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Master Bond Inc.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Automotive electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Aerospace and defense electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Medical electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Acrylic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Silicone - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Urethane - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Epoxy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ALTANA AG
- Chase Corp.
- CHT Group
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Dow Inc.
- Dymax Corp.
- H.B. Fuller Co.
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Master Bond Inc.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios. ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/conformal-coating-in-electronics-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-conformal-coating-in-electronicsmarket
