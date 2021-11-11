Global Condensing Unit Market (2021 To 2028) - Featuring Danfoss, Voltas And Emerson Electric Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Condensing Unit Market Size, Share & Trends, By Product Type (Air-Cooled Condensing Unit, Water-Cooled Condensing Unit, And Evaporative Condensing Unit), By Component, By Function, By Application, And By Region, Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing adoption of condensing units in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors is a key factor driving market revenue growth.The global condensing unit market size is expected to reach USD 43.75 Billion in 2028, and register a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for replacement of industrial refrigeration systems due to need for improved energy-efficient, low operating-cost condensing units are major factors expected to drive market growth.Increasing infrastructure expenditure, growing demand for condensing units from various sectors such as cold storages and food and beverage processing, and refrigerated warehouses is another major factor expected to drive growth of the global condensing units market. Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the product type segments, the air-cooled condensing unit segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global non-thermal processing market in 2020. The evaporative condensing unit segment is expected to register significantly high revenue growth rate during the forecast period.

Among the component segments, the compressor segment accounted for a substantially large revenue share in 2020.

Among the function segments, the air conditioning segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The refrigeration segment is expected to register considerably high revenue growth rate during the forecast period, owing to its increasing adoption of condensing units in cold storages.

Among the application segments, the commercial segment accounted for major revenue share in 2020. The industrial application segment is expected to register a considerably high revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific condensing unit market accounted for major revenue share in 2020, and is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period.

condensing unit market accounted for major revenue share in 2020, and is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period. The North America market accounted for the second largest revenue share in 2020, due to growing consumption of the product in various industries.

market accounted for the second largest revenue share in 2020, due to growing consumption of the product in various industries. Europe market is expected register the second-highest revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

market is expected register the second-highest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Companies profiled in the market report include Danfoss, Voltas, GEA Group, Emerson Electric Company, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Carrier Corporation, SCM Frigo, Heatcraft Worldwide refrigeration, Bitzer, and Officine Mario Dorin. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

Reasons to Buy the Report

A robust analysis and estimation of the Condensing Unit Market with four levels of quality check - in-house database, expert interviews, governmental regulation, and a forecast specifically done through time series analysis

A holistic competitive landscape of the all the major players in the Condensing Unit Market. The report covers their market shares, strategic initiatives, new product launches, R&D expenditure, M&As, Joint ventures, expansionary plans, product wise metric space analysis and key developments

Go-to-market strategies specifically formulated in line with location analysis which takes into the factors such as government regulations, supplier mapping, supply chain obstacles, and feedback from local vendors

Most deep dive segmental bifurcation available currently in the market. Our stellar methodology helps us understand the overall gamut of the supply chain and will help you explain the current market dynamics

Special focus given on vendor landscape, supplier portfolio, customer mapping, production capacity, and yearly capacity utilization

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Synopsis Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics Chapter 4. Condensing Unit Segmentation & Impact Analysis 4.1. Condensing Unit Material Segmentation Analysis4.2. Industrial Outlook4.2.1. Market indicators analysis4.2.2. Market drivers analysis4.2.2.1. Growing demand for condensing units in developing nations4.2.2.2. Increasing demand from commercial and industrial sectors4.2.2.3. Escalating demand from the cold storage and warehousing industry4.2.3. Market restraints analysis4.2.3.1. Stringent regulatory norms on usage of refrigerants4.3. Technological Insights4.4. Regulatory Framework4.5. ETOP Analysis4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis4.8. Price trend Analysis Chapter 5. Condensing Unit Market By Product Type Insights & Trends 5.1. Product Type dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 20285.2. Air-Cooled Condensing Unit5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)5.3. Water-Cooled Condensing Unit5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)5.4. Evaporative Condensing Unit5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units) Chapter 6. Condensing Unit Market By Component Insights & Trends 6.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 20286.2. Compressor6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)6.3. Fan6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)6.4. Condensing Coil6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units) Chapter 7. Condensing Unit Market By Function Insights & Trends 7.1. Function Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 20287.2. Air-conditioning7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)7.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)7.3. Refrigeration7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)7.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)7.4. Heat Pump7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)7.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units) Chapter 8. Condensing Unit Market By Application Insights & Trends 8.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 20288.2. Residential8.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)8.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)8.3. Commercial8.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)8.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)8.4. Industrial8.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)8.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)8.5. Others8.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)8.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion) (Thousand Units) Chapter 9. Condensing Unit Market Regional Outlook Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape 10.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers10.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis10.3. Mergers & Acquisitions10.4. Market positioning10.5. Strategy Benchmarking10.6. Vendor Landscape Chapter 11. Company Profiles 11.1. Danfoss11.1.1. Company Overview11.1.2. Financial Performance11.1.3. Technology Insights11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives11.2. Voltas11.2.1. Company Overview11.2.2. Financial Performance11.2.3. Technology Insights11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives11.3. GEA Group11.3.1. Company Overview11.3.2. Financial Performance11.3.3. Technology Insights11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives11.4. Emerson Electric Company11.4.1. Company Overview11.4.2. Financial Performance11.4.3. Technology Insights11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives11.5. Baltimore Aircoil Company11.5.1. Company Overview11.5.2. Financial Performance11.5.3. Technology Insights11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives11.6. Carrier Corporation11.6.1. Company Overview11.6.2. Financial Performance11.6.3. Technology Insights11.6.4. Strategic Initiatives11.7. SCM Frigo11.7.1. Company Overview11.7.2. Financial Performance11.7.3. Technology Insights11.7.4. Strategic Initiatives11.8. Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration11.8.1. Company Overview11.8.2. Financial Performance11.8.3. Technology Insights11.8.4. Strategic Initiatives11.9. Bitzer11.9.1. Company Overview11.9.2. Financial Performance11.9.3. Technology Insights11.9.4. Strategic Initiatives11.10. Officine Mario Dorin11.10.1. Company Overview11.10.2. Financial Performance11.10.3. Technology Insights11.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/olf8h9?

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-condensing-unit-market-2021-to-2028---featuring-danfoss-voltas-and-emerson-electric-among-others-301422240.html

SOURCE Research and Markets