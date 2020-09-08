Global Concrete Pumps Market (2020 To 2027) - By Type And Industrial Verticals

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Concrete Pumps Market by Type and Industrial Verticals: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The concrete pumps market was valued at $3,800.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4,853.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027. A concrete pump is equipment utilized for transferring the liquid concrete by pumping operation through pipelines over considerable distances. Its types include truck-mounted, trailer-mounted, stationary, and specialized concrete pumps. The truck-mounted concrete pumps are mostly used for the large construction projects, as they are specially designed for pumping concrete at high volumes.Factors such as surge in demand for truck-mounted concrete pumps, increase in demand for concrete sustainable infrastructure, the rise in urbanization coupled with increase in industrialization in developing countries, and surge in construction activities are the key factors, which drive the growth of the global concrete pumps market. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has enforced many companies in the global concrete pumps market to halt their business operations to comply with new government regulations for curbing the spread of COVID-19. This halt in operations directly impacts the revenue flow of the concrete pumps market supply chain. In addition, implementation of lockdown and the need to maintain social distancing during this pandemic has resulted in dearth of manpower, which, in turn, has negatively impacted the market revenue. Furthermore, volatile economic conditions in Latin America hinder market growth.On the contrary, technical advancements and development of low-emission, fuel-efficient concrete pumps are anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.The global concrete pumps market is segmented into type, industrial verticals, and region. By type, the market is categorized into truck-mounted concrete pumps, stationary concrete pumps, and specialized concrete pumps. Depending on industrial vertical, it is fragmented into industrial, commercial, and domestic. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019, accounting for the highest share, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in funding by the government agencies and rise in focus to develop infrastructure in this region. Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging concrete pumps market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the concrete pumps market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions are provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global concrete pumps market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key market players within concrete pumps market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the concrete pumps market industry.

KEY PLAYERS

Ajax Fiori Engineering

Alliance Concrete Pumps

Concord Concrete Pumps

DY Concrete Pumps

Junjin

Liebherr

PCP Group

Sany

Schwing Stetter

Sebhsa

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. Research Methodology1.4.1. Primary Research1.4.2. Secondary Research1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models Chapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Key Findings of the Study2.2. CXO Perspective Chapter 3. Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1.1. Top Impacting Factors3.2.1.2. Top Investment Pockets3.2.1.3. Top Winning Strategies3.2.2. Market Player Positioning, 20193.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.3.1. Low to Moderate Bargaining Power of Suppliers3.3.2. Low to Moderate Bargaining Power of Buyers3.3.3. Low to Moderate Threat of Substitutes3.3.4. Moderate to High Intensity of Rivalry3.3.5. Moderate to High Threat of Substitution3.4. Value Chain Analysis3.5. Industry Pain Point Analysis3.6. Market Dynamics3.6.1. Drivers3.6.2. Restraint3.6.3. Opportunity3.7. Covid 19 Impact Analysis Chapter 4. Global Concrete Pumps Market, by Type4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type4.2. Truck Mounted Concrete Pumps4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.3. Market Analysis by Country4.3. Stationary Concrete Pumps4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.3. Market Analysis by Country4.4. Specialized Concrete Pumps4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.4.3. Market Analysis by Country Chapter 5. Global Concrete Pumps Market, by Industrial Verticals5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Industrial Verticals5.2. Industrial5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.3. Market Analysis by Country5.3. Commercial5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.3. Market Analysis by Country5.4. Domestic5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.4.3. Market Analysis by Country Chapter 6. Concrete Pumps Market, by Region6.1. Overview6.2. North America6.3. Europe6.4. Asia-Pacific6.5. LAMEA Chapter 7. Company Profiles7.1. Ajax Engineering Pvt. Ltd.7.1.1. Company Overview7.1.2. Key Executive7.1.3. Company Snapshot7.1.4. Product Portfolio7.2. Alliance Concrete Pumps Inc.7.2.1. Company Overview7.2.2. Key Executive7.2.3. Company Snapshot7.2.4. Product Portfolio7.3. Concord Concrete Pumps7.3.1. Company Overview7.3.2. Key Executive7.3.3. Company Snapshot7.3.4. Product Portfolio7.4. Dy Concrete Pumps Inc.7.4.1. Company Overview7.4.2. Key Executive7.4.3. Company Snapshot7.4.4. Product Portfolio7.5. Junjin Heavy Industry Co. Ltd7.5.1. Company Overview7.5.2. Key Executive7.5.3. Company Snapshot7.5.4. Product Portfolio7.6. Liebherr-International AG7.6.1. Company Overview7.6.2. Key Executive7.6.3. Company Snapshot7.6.4. Operating Business Segments7.6.5. Product Portfolio7.6.6. Research and Development Expenses7.6.7. Business Performance7.6.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.7. Premier Concrete Pumping Ltd.7.7.1. Company Overview7.7.2. Key Executive7.7.3. Company Snapshot7.7.4. Product Portfolio7.8. Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.7.8.1. Company Overview7.8.2. Key Executive7.8.3. Company Snapshot7.8.4. Operating Business Segments7.8.5. Product Portfolio7.8.6. Research and Development Expenses7.8.7. Business Performance7.8.8. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.9. Schwing Stetter GmbH7.9.1. Company Overview7.9.2. Key Executive7.9.3. Company Snapshot7.9.4. Operating Business Segments7.9.5. Product Portfolio7.9.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments7.10. Sebhsa7.10.1. Company Overview7.10.2. Key Executive7.10.3. Company Snapshot7.10.4. Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dp3ewi

