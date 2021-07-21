Global Computing Mouse Market In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry | Discover Company Insights In Technavio
NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The computing mouse market is poised to grow by USD 471.80 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period.
The report on the computing mouse market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for wireless mice, the increase in the use of PCs for gaming, and the growth of the corporate sector.
The computing mouse market analysis includes type and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the growth of the corporate sector as one of the prime reasons driving the computing mouse market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The computing mouse market covers the following areas:
Computing Mouse Market SizingComputing Mouse Market ForecastComputing Mouse Market AnalysisCompanies Mentioned
- A4TECH
- Apple Inc.
- AZIO Corp.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- HP Inc.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- Logitech International SA
- Microsoft Corp.
- Razer Inc.
- SteelSeries ApS
