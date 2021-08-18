Global Computer-Aided Design Market 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Threats | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global computer-aided design market size is expected to grow by USD 3.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global computer-aided design market size is expected to grow by USD 3.28 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

The growing availability of subscription-based CAD software is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the increasing availability of open-source and free versions of CAD software will challenge growth opportunities for market vendors.

Global Computer-Aided Design Market: End-user

By end-user, the market witnessed maximum demand for computer-aided design solutions from the automotive industry. The growth of the global automotive industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of the automotive segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Global Computer-Aided Design Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the market observed maximum growth in APAC in 2020. 41% of the overall market growth is expected to originate from APAC during the forecast period. The growth of end-user industries will be crucial in driving the computer-aided design market in APAC.

Companies Covered

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hexagon AB

IMSI Design LLC

PTC Inc.

Siemens AG

Trimble Inc.

