Global Compressors And Vacuum Pumps Market To Reach $43.6 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Compressors and Vacuum Pumps - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace. FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 20; Released: January 2021 Executive Engagements: 37179 Companies: 509- Players covered include Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH; Ariel Corporation; Atlas Copco AB; Baker Hughes Company; Bauer Compressors Inc.; Becker Pumps Corporation; Burckhardt Compression AG; Busch LLC; Dekker Vacuum Technologies, Inc.; Ebara Corporation; Flowserve Corporation; Graham Corporation; Ingersoll Rand, Inc.; Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH; Siemens AG; Sulzer Ltd.; Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Tuthill Corporation; ULVAC Technologies, Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product Segment (Positive Displacement Compressors, Dynamic Compressors, Rotary Vacuum Pumps, Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps, Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps, Other Product Segments) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa. Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry ABSTRACT- Global Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Market to Reach $43.6 Billion by 2026Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps estimated at US$33.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Positive Displacement Compressors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$25 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dynamic Compressors segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2026The Compressors and Vacuum Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR. Rotary Vacuum Pumps Segment to Reach $6.1 Billion By 2026In the global Rotary Vacuum Pumps segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$686.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period. More

