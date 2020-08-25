Global Compound Feeds And Additives Market To 2025 Featuring ADM, Brookside Agra, Cargill, Danish Agro, DSM Nutritional Products, Evonik Industries, General Mills And Merck Animal Health Co

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Compound Feeds and Additives: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Compound Feeds and Additives: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report studies the global market for compound feed from 2019 as a base year and provides estimates for each year of the forecast period 2020 to 2025, with projections of compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Projected and forecasted market size estimates are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation, and in volume as million metric tons (MMT).The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. It also examines the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market for compound feed and current trends within the industry. The report includes:

An in-depth analysis of the global market for compound animal feeds and feed additives

Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020-2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Discussion of the major growth factors, underlying opportunities and challenges, technological advancements, and regulatory updates that can shape and influence the future marketplace

Country specific data and analysis of the U.S., Canada , France , Germany , Spain , Russia , China , India , Japan , South Korea , Brazil , Argentina and Saudi Arabia

, , , , , , , , , , and Information on the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved that could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies

Impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on the global economy as well as the compound animal feed additives market

Industry insights from an expert, who's a long-time manufacturer and distributor of all-natural products for animal feeds, reflecting on their special products in the animal feed industry, how coronavirus has impacted their company, and what kind of trends could be expected in the future

Identification of companies best-positioned to meet the supply/demand in animal feed and dietary supplements marketplace owing to their proprietary technologies, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and other strategic alliances

Market share analysis of the leading animal feed companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, key competitive landscape and recent developments

Profile description of some prominent manufacturers/suppliers of animal feed and feed additives. Major players including ADM Alliance Nutrition (ADM) Inc., Brookside Agra, Cargill Inc., Danish Agro, DSM Nutritional Products AG, Evonik Industries AG, General Mills Inc ., and Merck Animal Health Co.

Key Topics Covered Chapter 1 Introduction

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Economy

Global Economic Forecast

Study Goals and Objectives

Intended Audience

Scope of the Report

Methodology

Regional Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights Chapter 3 Introduction to Compound Feed

Overview

Why Balanced Feed?

Definitions

Compound Feed

Concentrated Feed

Feed Nutrients

Natural Feed

Artificial Feed

Supplemental Aquaculture Feed

Medicated Feed

Regulatory Aspects

Responsibility of Importers

Responsibility of Manufacturers

Role of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF)

Role of the Food and Agricultural Material Inspection Centre (FAMIC)

Chapter 4 Global Market for Compound Feed

Global Market Overview

Global Market in Terms of Value

Global Market in Terms of Volume

Global Market by Source of Compound Feed in Terms of Value

Global Market by Source of Compound Feed in Terms of Volume

Global Market by Type of Ingredient in Terms of Value

Global Market by Type of Ingredient in Terms of Volume

Global Market for Compound Feed by Form in Terms of Value

Global Market for Compound Feed by Form in Terms of Volume

Global Market by Type of Livestock in Terms of Value

Global Market by Type of Livestock in Terms of Volume

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Source of Compound Feed

Global Market for Compound Feed by Source

Global Market for Plant-Based Compound Feed

Global Market for Animal-Based Compound Feed

Global Market for Other Sources of Compound Feed

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Ingredient

Global Market for Compound Feed by Type of Ingredient

Global Market for Cereal Ingredients for Compound Feed

Global Market for Cakes and Meals for Compound Feed

Global Market for Milling By-products for Compound Feed

Global Market for Supplements for Compound Feed

Global Market for Other Types of Ingredients for Compound Feed

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Form of Compound Feed

Global Market for Compound Feed by Form

Global Market for Compound Feed in Mash Form

Global Market for Compound Feed in Pellet Form

Global Market for Compound Feed in Crumble Form

Global Market for Other Forms of Compound Feed by Region in Terms of Value

Global Market for Other Forms of Compound Feed by Region in Terms of Volume

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Type of Livestock

Global Market for Compound Feedstock by Type of Livestock

Global Market for Compound Feed for Ruminants

Global Market for Compound Feed for Swine

Global Market for Compound Feed for Poultry

Global Market for Compound Feed for Aquaculture

Global Market for Compound Feed for Other Types of Livestock

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

Codex Alimentarius Commission

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America , Middle East , and Africa (LAMEA)

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Compound Feed Manufacturers

Market Shares of Livestock Feed Manufacturers/Suppliers

Market Shares of Pet Food Manufacturers/Suppliers

Market Shares of Manufacturers/Suppliers of Other Types of Compound Feed

Market Shares of Manufacturers/Suppliers of Feed Additives

Industry Insights from an Expert

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

AB Agri Ltd.

Adisseo France S.A.S

ADM Alliance Nutrition, Inc.

Ajinomoto Eurolysine S.A.S.

Azelis Holding SA

BASF Corp.

Bluestar Adisseo Co.

Brookside Agra

Cargill

Carr's Milling Ind PLC

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Co. Ltd.

CHS Inc.

Danish Agro

DSM Nutritional Products AG

Evonik Industries AG

ForFarmers N.V.

General Mills Inc .

. Guangdong Haid Group Co. Ltd.

Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc.

Kraftfutter-Meyer GmbH & Co. Kilograms

Lee Feed Mill Public Co. Ltd.

Malindo Feedmill Tbk Pt.

Merck Animal Health Co.

New Hope Group Co. Ltd.

Nutreco Espa Kingdom

NWF Group PLC

PT Japfa Comfeed Indonesia

Purina Animal Nutrition LLC

Quality Liquid Feeds

Rumenco Ltd.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Volac International Ltd.

Westway Feed Products LLC

