Global Companion Diagnostic Markets, Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Companion Diagnostic Market, By Products and Services (Kits and Reagents, Assays, Software, and Services), By Technology, By Disease Indication, By End-User, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Companion Diagnostic Market is expected to reach USD38.79 billion by 2026, growing at double-digit CAGR of 11.13%

The key factor responsible for the growth of companion diagnostic market is the growing cases of cancer across the globe. Additionally, increase in requirement for targeted therapy is another major factor which is anticipated to bode well for the growth of companion diagnostic market in the coming years. Moreover, rising number of clinical trials is further anticipated to bolster the market growth until 2026.

The Global Companion Diagnostic Market is segmented based on products and services, technology, disease indication, end-user, application, company, and region. The market can be segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research laboratories, contract research organization, and others based on end-user.

Out of these, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2020 and is further anticipated to be the fastest-growing application segment in the companion diagnostic market during the next five years as well.

This growth can be accredited to the widespread use of companion diagnostics in such industries because of their increasing stronghold in the drug development sector as well as the growing importance of companion diagnostic biomarkers.

Additionally, surge in requirement for personalized medicines coupled with high demand for targeted therapies for the treatment of multiple diseases and disorders is further boosting the growth of the segment across the globe.

The companies operating in the Global Companion Diagnostic Market are focusing on expanding their share in the market. For instance, these key players are making organic strategies such as new product launches & approvals, among others in order to enrich their consumer base.

Major players operating in the Global Companion Diagnostic Market include

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Bayer AG

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Qiagen NV

Seimens Healthineers AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

DiaSorin SpA (Luminex Corporation)

Icon Plc (MolecularMD Corporation)

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Biogenex Laboratories Inc.

bioMerieux SA

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Companion Diagnostic Market, By Products and Services:

Kits and Reagents

Assays

Software and Services

Global Companion Diagnostic Market, By Technology:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

In-situ Hybridization

Immunohistochemistry

Others

Global Companion Diagnostic Market, By Disease Indication:

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Infectious Diseases

Others

Global Companion Diagnostic Market, By End-User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Laboratories

Contract research organization

Others

Global Companion Diagnostic Market, By Application:

In-Vitro diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Others

Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

