Global Companion Diagnostic Markets, Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026
DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Companion Diagnostic Market, By Products and Services (Kits and Reagents, Assays, Software, and Services), By Technology, By Disease Indication, By End-User, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Companion Diagnostic Market is expected to reach USD38.79 billion by 2026, growing at double-digit CAGR of 11.13%
The key factor responsible for the growth of companion diagnostic market is the growing cases of cancer across the globe. Additionally, increase in requirement for targeted therapy is another major factor which is anticipated to bode well for the growth of companion diagnostic market in the coming years. Moreover, rising number of clinical trials is further anticipated to bolster the market growth until 2026.
The Global Companion Diagnostic Market is segmented based on products and services, technology, disease indication, end-user, application, company, and region. The market can be segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research laboratories, contract research organization, and others based on end-user.
Out of these, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2020 and is further anticipated to be the fastest-growing application segment in the companion diagnostic market during the next five years as well.
This growth can be accredited to the widespread use of companion diagnostics in such industries because of their increasing stronghold in the drug development sector as well as the growing importance of companion diagnostic biomarkers.
Additionally, surge in requirement for personalized medicines coupled with high demand for targeted therapies for the treatment of multiple diseases and disorders is further boosting the growth of the segment across the globe.
The companies operating in the Global Companion Diagnostic Market are focusing on expanding their share in the market. For instance, these key players are making organic strategies such as new product launches & approvals, among others in order to enrich their consumer base.
Major players operating in the Global Companion Diagnostic Market include
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Illumina Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Qiagen NV
- Seimens Healthineers AG
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Abbott Laboratories Inc.
- DiaSorin SpA (Luminex Corporation)
- Icon Plc (MolecularMD Corporation)
- Myriad Genetics Inc.
- Biogenex Laboratories Inc.
- bioMerieux SA
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Global Companion Diagnostic Market, By Products and Services:
- Kits and Reagents
- Assays
- Software and Services
Global Companion Diagnostic Market, By Technology:
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
- Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)
- In-situ Hybridization
- Immunohistochemistry
- Others
Global Companion Diagnostic Market, By Disease Indication:
- Oncology
- Neurology
- Cardiology
- Infectious Diseases
- Others
Global Companion Diagnostic Market, By End-User:
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Research Laboratories
- Contract research organization
- Others
Global Companion Diagnostic Market, By Application:
- In-Vitro diagnostics
- Drug Discovery
- Others
Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
