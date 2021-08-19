Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Report 2021: Market To Reach $37.3 Billion By 2027 - Aftermarket Telematics Emerges Over The Horizon To Compete With OEM Embedded Telematics
Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market to Reach $37.3 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial Vehicle Telematics estimated at US$10.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% over the period 2020-2027.
Service, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.7% CAGR and reach US$19.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solution segment is readjusted to a revised 21.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.4% CAGRThe Commercial Vehicle Telematics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.9% and 17.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- A Peek Into Key Trends Providing the Stepping Stone for Growth of Telematics in the CV Market
- Growing Production of CVs
- Automobile Electronification
- Growing ITS Investments
- The Rise of Connected Vehicles
- Mandatory Telematics Regulations in the CV Industry
- Developments in Connectivity Technologies like Cellular Networks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & Satellite Commutations
- Cost Pressures in the Logistics Industry Spurs Market Opportunities for CV Telematics in Fleet Management
- Innovation in Telematics Services to Boost Revenue Potential of the Market
- One-stop Telematics Solutions of the Future
- Unique Platforms for Different Fleet Sizes
- A Glance at Other Major Technology Trends
- Growing Investments in Public Transportation to Benefit Growth of CV Telematics
- Aftermarket Telematics Emerges Over the Horizon to Compete With OEM Embedded Telematics
- Big Data on Wheels: Automotive Telematics to Derive New Value From Emerging Big Data Technologies
- Telematics: The New Fuel Source for Big Data
- Need to Reduce Vehicle Insurance Costs & Risks Drives Interest in Telematics Usage-Based Insurance
- UBI Pricing Scheme
- Advantages & Challenges
- Effect of Telematics on the Insurance Industry
- Developments in Mobile Telemedicine, Emergency Care & First Responder Networks Drive Demand for Telematics
- Spurt in Infrastructure Development in Emerging Markets Drives Demand for Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics
- Strong Growth in Car Sharing, Car Rental & Carpooling Services Expands the Business Case for Transport Telematics
- Developing Regions to Drive Future Market Growth
- Challenges to Growth: A Review
- Concerns Over Driver Distraction
- Hacking Emerges Into a Potent Threat to Privacy & Data Security
