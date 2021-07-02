Global Commercial Greenhouse Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Greenhouse Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial greenhouse market reached a value of US$ 29 Billion in 2020. Greenhouse is an outdoor structure which is built with roof and walls made up of transparent materials like glass or plastic. It is equipped with high technology to control the temperature and stabilize the environment for the cultivation of plants such as fruits, flowers and vegetables, etc.The major factor driving the growth of the commercial greenhouse is its ability to provide high yield production as compared to the traditional farming techniques. Moreover, rising demand of food, declining arable land due to increasing population and sudden environmental changes have also fueled the commercial greenhouse market. Greenhouse technology enables the crop producers to produce those products which have the shortage of supply, thereby creating opportunity for them to produce marketable products. Additionally, increasing government initiatives, such as one in August 2017, Taraba state government ( Nigeria), launched greenhouse farming and harvesting of exotic vegetables for sale within and outside Nigeria, which further boosted the greenhouse market in the region.

Similarly, Canadian government is also providing some financial assistance to the greenhouse growers with its "Growing Forward 2" initiative (a federal-provincial-territorial initiative) which focuses at six different areas to support agri-businesses like - environment and climate change; food safety assurance; plant health; labor productivity, etc. Some of the other factors that are expected to drive the global commercial greenhouse market include- rising trend of rooftop farming, rapid urbanization, adoption of greenhouse automation technologies, utility savings, increasing R&D activities and mergers & acquisitions in the industry, etc. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global commercial greenhouse market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Richel Group SA, Certhon, Argus Control System Ltd, Logiqs, Lumigrow, Keder Greenhouse, Agra Tech Inc, Hort Americas, Heliospectra AB, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global commercial greenhouse market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global commercial greenhouse market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global commercial greenhouse market?

What is the breakup of the global commercial greenhouse market based on type?

What is the breakup of the global commercial greenhouse market based on material used?

What is the breakup of the global commercial greenhouse market based on technology?

What is the breakup of the global commercial greenhouse market based on crop type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global commercial greenhouse industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global commercial greenhouse industry?

What is the structure of the global commercial greenhouse industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global commercial greenhouse industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Commercial Greenhouse Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Type5.5 Market Breakup by Material Used5.6 Market Breakup by Technology5.7 Market Breakup by Crop5.8 Market Breakup by Region5.9 Market Forecast5.10 SWOT Analysis5.11 Value Chain Analysis5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis5.13 Key Success and Risk Factors 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Free-standing Greenhouses6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Gutter-connected Greenhouses6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Material Used7.1 Glass Greenhouse7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Breakup by Type7.1.2.1 Horticulture Glass7.1.2.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2.1.2 Market Forecast7.1.2.2 Others Greenhouse Glass7.1.2.2.1 Market Trends7.1.2.2.2 Market Forecast7.1.3 Market Forecast7.2 Plastic Green House7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Breakup by Type7.2.2.1 Polyethylene7.2.2.1.1 Market Trends7.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast7.2.2.2 Polycarbonate7.2.2.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast7.2.2.3 Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)7.2.2.3.1 Market Trends7.2.2.3.2 Market Forecast7.2.3 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Technology8.1 Heating System8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Cooling System8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.1 Market Forecast8.3 Others8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Crop9.1 Fruits and Vegetables9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Flowers and Ornamentals9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Nursery Crops9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Others9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Europe10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Asia- Pacific10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Latin America10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast10.5 Middle East and Africa10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Forecast 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Market Structure11.2 Key Players11.3 Profiles of Key Players11.3.1 Richel Group SA11.3.2 Certhon11.3.3 Argus Control System Ltd11.3.4 Logiqs11.3.5 Lumigrow11.3.6 Keder Greenhouse11.3.7 Agra Tech, Inc11.3.8 Hort Americas, LLC11.3.9 Heliospectra AB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p376ke

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-commercial-greenhouse-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301325134.html

SOURCE Research and Markets