Global Commercial Drones Markets Report 2021-2027 - Internet Of Things (IoT) To Fuel Commercial Use Of Drones
Global Commercial Drones Market to Reach $18.2 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial Drones estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% over the period 2020-2027. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.1% CAGRThe Commercial Drones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.3% and 17.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR. Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Commercial Drones - An Expanding Market
- Outlook
- A Walk Through the Transition from Military to Commercial and Civilian Applications
- Recent Market Activity
- Beyond Line of Sight Drone Operations to Stir Future Growth
- Use Cases of Commercial Drones Continue to Expand
- Technology Advancements Critical for Commercial Drones Market
- Rotary Blade UAVs to Lead Commercial Drones Market
- Challenges Confronting Commercial Drones Market
- Lack of Regulatory Framework Hampers Adoption of Drones in Commercial Sector
- Drone Use Raises Concerns over Damage to Property & People
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 154 Featured)
- AeroVironment, Inc. ( USA)
- Agribotix, LLC ( USA)
- Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd. (UK)
- CyPhy Works, Inc. ( USA)
- Draganfly Innovations Inc. ( Canada)
- DroneDeploy ( USA)
- Drone Aviation Holding Corporation ( USA)
- EHang, Inc. ( China)
- Intel Corporation ( USA)
- Lockheed Martin Corporation ( USA)
- Parrot SA ( France)
- senseFly Ltd. ( Switzerland)
- PrecisionHawk ( USA)
- Prioria Robotics, Inc. ( USA)
- Sharper Shape Ltd. ( Finland)
- Skycatch, Inc. ( USA)
- SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. ( China)
- XAIRCRAFT Technology Co., Ltd. ( China)
- Yuneec International Co., Ltd. ( China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Artificial Intelligence to Drive Future Growth
- Automation - A Significant Area of Development
- Use of Drones in Gathering Data Drives Adoption in the Enterprise Sector
- Internet of Things (IoT) to Fuel Commercial Use of Drones
- Companies Focus on Battery Technologies for Extended Flight Times
- UAV Technology to Enable Creation of Customized 3D Maps
- 3D Mapping to Optimize Vehicular Movement at Construction Sites
- Drone-as-a-Service Takes Flight
- Drone Rental Centers - A Growing Concept
- Photography Drones - Smart Capabilities Spur Adoption
- Falling Cost of Materials Bodes Well for the Adoption of Commercial Drones
- Advancing Smartphone Tech Facilitates Adoption of Drones in Commercial Applications
- Testing: An Essential Requirement for Commercialization of Drones
- Open Source Development Efforts to Reduce Penetration of Proprietary Drone Designs
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Drones by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
- World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial Drones by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
