September 3, 2021
Global Commercial Drones Markets Report 2021-2027 - Internet Of Things (IoT) To Fuel Commercial Use Of Drones

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Drones - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.
DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Drones - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Commercial Drones Market to Reach $18.2 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial Drones estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% over the period 2020-2027. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.1% CAGRThe Commercial Drones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.3% and 17.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR. Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Commercial Drones - An Expanding Market
  • Outlook
  • A Walk Through the Transition from Military to Commercial and Civilian Applications
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Beyond Line of Sight Drone Operations to Stir Future Growth
  • Use Cases of Commercial Drones Continue to Expand
  • Technology Advancements Critical for Commercial Drones Market
  • Rotary Blade UAVs to Lead Commercial Drones Market
  • Challenges Confronting Commercial Drones Market
  • Lack of Regulatory Framework Hampers Adoption of Drones in Commercial Sector
  • Drone Use Raises Concerns over Damage to Property & People
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Artificial Intelligence to Drive Future Growth
  • Automation - A Significant Area of Development
  • Use of Drones in Gathering Data Drives Adoption in the Enterprise Sector
  • Internet of Things (IoT) to Fuel Commercial Use of Drones
  • Companies Focus on Battery Technologies for Extended Flight Times
  • UAV Technology to Enable Creation of Customized 3D Maps
  • 3D Mapping to Optimize Vehicular Movement at Construction Sites
  • Drone-as-a-Service Takes Flight
  • Drone Rental Centers - A Growing Concept
  • Photography Drones - Smart Capabilities Spur Adoption
  • Falling Cost of Materials Bodes Well for the Adoption of Commercial Drones
  • Advancing Smartphone Tech Facilitates Adoption of Drones in Commercial Applications
  • Testing: An Essential Requirement for Commercialization of Drones
  • Open Source Development Efforts to Reduce Penetration of Proprietary Drone Designs

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Drones by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
  • World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial Drones by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4xz4p2

