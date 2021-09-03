Global Commercial Drones Markets Report 2021-2027 - Internet Of Things (IoT) To Fuel Commercial Use Of Drones

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Drones - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Drones - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Commercial Drones Market to Reach $18.2 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial Drones estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% over the period 2020-2027. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.1% CAGRThe Commercial Drones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.3% and 17.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.3% CAGR. Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Commercial Drones - An Expanding Market

Outlook

A Walk Through the Transition from Military to Commercial and Civilian Applications

Recent Market Activity

Beyond Line of Sight Drone Operations to Stir Future Growth

Use Cases of Commercial Drones Continue to Expand

Technology Advancements Critical for Commercial Drones Market

Rotary Blade UAVs to Lead Commercial Drones Market

Challenges Confronting Commercial Drones Market

Lack of Regulatory Framework Hampers Adoption of Drones in Commercial Sector

Drone Use Raises Concerns over Damage to Property & People

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 154 Featured)

AeroVironment, Inc. ( USA )

) Agribotix, LLC ( USA )

) Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd. (UK)

CyPhy Works, Inc. ( USA )

) Draganfly Innovations Inc. ( Canada )

) DroneDeploy ( USA )

) Drone Aviation Holding Corporation ( USA )

) EHang, Inc. ( China )

) Intel Corporation ( USA )

) Lockheed Martin Corporation ( USA )

) Parrot SA ( France )

) senseFly Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) PrecisionHawk ( USA )

) Prioria Robotics, Inc. ( USA )

) Sharper Shape Ltd. ( Finland )

) Skycatch, Inc. ( USA )

) SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) XAIRCRAFT Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Yuneec International Co., Ltd. ( China )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Artificial Intelligence to Drive Future Growth

Automation - A Significant Area of Development

Use of Drones in Gathering Data Drives Adoption in the Enterprise Sector

Internet of Things (IoT) to Fuel Commercial Use of Drones

Companies Focus on Battery Technologies for Extended Flight Times

UAV Technology to Enable Creation of Customized 3D Maps

3D Mapping to Optimize Vehicular Movement at Construction Sites

Drone-as-a-Service Takes Flight

Drone Rental Centers - A Growing Concept

Photography Drones - Smart Capabilities Spur Adoption

Falling Cost of Materials Bodes Well for the Adoption of Commercial Drones

Advancing Smartphone Tech Facilitates Adoption of Drones in Commercial Applications

Testing: An Essential Requirement for Commercialization of Drones

Open Source Development Efforts to Reduce Penetration of Proprietary Drone Designs

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial Drones by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

, , , , , and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial Drones by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4xz4p2

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-commercial-drones-markets-report-2021-2027---internet-of-things-iot-to-fuel-commercial-use-of-drones-301369069.html

SOURCE Research and Markets