Edition: 7; Released: February 2021 Companies: 62- Players covered include Electrolux Professional AB; AGA Rangemaster Limited; Blakeslee Inc.; Champion Industries Inc; COMENDA Ali S.p.A; Fagor Industrial; Hobart Corporation; Insinger Machine Company; Jackson WWS Inc; JLA; Knight LLC; MEIKO International; Miele; Showa Co., Ltd; Teikos; Veetsan Star; Washtech Limited; Winterhalter Gastronom GmbH and Others. Segments: Product Type (Door Type, Undercounter, Other Product Types); End-Use (Hotels & Restaurants, Catering Units, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global Commercial Dishwashers Market to Reach $796.7 Million by 2026

Commercial dishwashers are being widely used to replace manual dishwashing processes ever since their inception. The appliance enhances workplace efficiency and minimizes labor and energy costs to help restaurants and other eatery owners to improve their profit margins. The machines ensure hygiene and food safety for patrons of bars, hotels, and restaurants, preventing unnecessary safety compliance issues. Commercial dishwashers have over the years become absolutely indispensable to the hospitality and foods services industries as they directly influence the total volume of guests that a hotel or restaurant can serve in a limited period of time. Since clean crockery and cutlery are an inextricable part of any food business, choosing the right dishwasher is of the greatest importance. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial Dishwashers estimated at US$643.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$796.7 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period. Door Type, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$384.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Undercounter segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $187.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $96.5 Million by 2026

The Commercial Dishwashers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$187.3 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$96.5 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Growth in these regions, amid the pandemic, is supported by the rise of cloud kitchens which represent a budding concept in the field of food delivery that is anticipated to register explosive growth in the coming years. Also termed as satellite kitchens, dark kitchens, virtual restaurants or ghost kitchens, cloud kitchens are thriving on increasing popularity of food delivery apps and consumer desire for convenience. These kitchens are centered on delivery-only without a customer-facing or dine-in space. The concept allows consumers to comply with social distancing norms and in addition supports touch-less ordering and payments to reduce the infection risk.

Commercial Undercounter Dishwashers Segment to Reach $258 Million by 2026

Undercounter dishwashers have a net height of 38 inches or even less and the dishes are placed in a rack inside it. The rack remains stationary when the machine is switched on and the dishes are sequentially washed and rinsed sprayed inside. The dishwasher is designed for installation under workspaces for food preparation and can either use hot water or chemical sanitizing for cleaning dishes. The compact size of this dishwasher is its prime advantage along with wash cycles which are faster as compared to domestic washers. Global market for Undercounter Dishwashers is estimated at US$201.9 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$258 Million by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 4.2% over the analysis period. Europe constitutes the largest regional market for Undercounter segment, accounting for 29.9% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 6.0% over the analysis period, to reach US$30.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. More

