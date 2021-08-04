Global Commercial Airlines Market To Grow By USD 184.19 Billion|Technavio
The commercial airlines market is expected to grow by USD 184.19 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.
The creation of new air routes to tap market potential is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the increasing operating expenses will hamper the market growth.
Commercial Airlines Market: Market Landscape Landscape
Based on the application landscape, the new construction segment is expected to post significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Commercial Airlines Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 54% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising air passenger traffic and the growing spending by middle-class households on air travel. China and India are the key markets for Commercial Airlines in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
- Air France-KLM SA
- American Airlines Group Inc.
- ANA HOLDINGS Inc.
- China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd.
- China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd.
- Delta Air Lines Inc.
- Deutsche Lufthansa AG
- International Consolidated Airlines Group SA
- Southwest Airlines Co.
- United Airlines Inc.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY REVENUE STREAM
- Market segmentation by revenue stream
- Comparison by revenue stream
- Passenger - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cargo - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by revenue stream
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Rising preference for smart airports
- Growing demand for luxury air travel
- Increasing penetration of blockchain in airlines industry
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Air France-KLM SA
- American Airlines Group, Inc.
- ANA HOLDINGS Inc.
- China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd.
- China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd.
- Delta Air Lines Inc.
- Deutsche Lufthansa AG
- International Consolidated Airlines Group SA
- Southwest Airlines Co.
- United Airlines, Inc.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
