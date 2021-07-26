Global Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Growth Analysis In Aerospace & Defense Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, And Key Executives | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial aircraft seating market is poised to grow by USD 10.

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial aircraft seating market is poised to grow by USD 10.03 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 24% during the forecast period.

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour. Download a FREE Sample Report Now!

The report on the commercial aircraft seating market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for luxury air travel and rising procurement of new generation aircraft.

The commercial aircraft seating market analysis includes the cabin class and aircraft type segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rising procurement of new generation aircraft as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial aircraft seating market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The commercial aircraft seating market covers the following areas:

Commercial Aircraft Seating Market SizingCommercial Aircraft Seating Market ForecastCommercial Aircraft Seating Market Analysis

Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40587

Companies Mentioned

Adient Plc

Airbus SE

Autoflug GmbH

Aviointeriors S.p.A.

Geven S.p.a.

Ipeco Holdings Ltd.

JAMCO Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Safran SA

Thompson Aero Seating Ltd.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market - Global commercial aircraft cabin interiors market is segmented by product (seating, lavatory module, windows cabin panels and stowage bins, galley, and lighting), type (narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and regional aircraft), and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market - Global aircraft cabin lighting market is segmented by product (WCAFL, reading lighting, and lavatory lighting) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Cabin class

Market segments

Comparison by Cabin class

Economy class - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Business class - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Premium economy class - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

First class - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Cabin class

Market Segmentation by Aircraft type

Market segments

Comparison by Aircraft type

Narrowbody - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Widebody - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Regional aircraft - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Aircraft type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adient Plc

Airbus SE

Autoflug GmbH

Aviointeriors S.p.A.

Geven S.p.a.

Ipeco Holdings Ltd.

JAMCO Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Safran SA

Thompson Aero Seating Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/aircraft-seating-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-commercial-aircraft-seatingmarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-commercial-aircraft-seating-market-growth-analysis-in-aerospace--defense-industry--emerging-trends-company-risk-and-key-executives--technavio-301340255.html

SOURCE Technavio