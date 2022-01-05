Global Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial aircraft carbon brakes market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Carbon brakes help stop a moving aircraft by exploiting friction between the rotating and stationary discs. These brakes are durable and resistant against high temperature, thermal shock and mechanical fatigue. Consequently, they are widely preferred over steel brakes in commercial aircraft. The retrofitting of these brakes in certain airplanes models can help decrease fuel consumption and reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Moreover, improvements in the manufacturing and overhaul procedures have reduced the overall cost of carbon brakes, which is expanding their applications in small, short-haul commercial aircraft.The rising air passenger traffic on account of inflating disposable incomes, increasing business travels and the easy availability of online travel bookings represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, the growing international trade, along with the escalating demand for high-performance brakes in commercial aircraft, is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, advantages associated with carbon brakes, such as long service intervals, low maintenance costs, high energy absorption and fast cooling rates, are increasing their adoption over conventional brakes.

Apart from this, with the rising environmental concerns, governing agencies of various countries are imposing stringent standards on greenhouse gas (GHG) emission from the aviation industry, which is influencing the market positively. However, a decline in travel and tourism activities due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and suspension of various domestic and international airline services is negatively impacting the market growth. It is anticipated to experience growth once lockdown restrictions are relaxed. Looking forward, the analyst expects the global commercial aircraft carbon brakes market to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Airbus SE, Crane Company, Honeywell International Inc., Meggitt Plc, Mersen, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Safran S.A. and SGL Carbon SE. Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global commercial aircraft carbon brakes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global commercial aircraft carbon brakes market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the aircraft type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the manufacturing process?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global commercial aircraft carbon brakes market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Commercial Aircraft Carbon Brakes Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Aircraft Type6.1 Narrow-body Aircraft6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Wide-body Aircraft6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Others6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Material7.1 Petroleum Pitch7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Polyacrylonitrile7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Process8.1 Chemical Vapor Infiltration8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Liquid Phase Infiltration8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End-user9.1 OEM9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Aftermarket9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis 14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Airbus SE15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.1.3 Financials15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.2 Crane Company15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2.3 Financials15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.3 Honeywell International Inc.15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3.3 Financials15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.4 Meggitt PLC15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.4.3 Financials15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.5 Mersen15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5.3 Financials15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.6 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6.3 Financials15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.7 Parker-Hannifin Corporation15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7.3 Financials15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.8 Raytheon Technologies Corporation15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8.3 Financials15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.9 Safran S.A.15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9.3 Financials15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.10 SGL Carbon SE15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio15.3.10.3 Financials15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

