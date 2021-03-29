Global Commercial Aerospace MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul) Market To 2025: Implementation Of More-Electric Aircraft & Modernisation Of SWaP-C Concept

DUBLIN, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Aerospace MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul) Market: Size, Trends, Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Global Commercial Aerospace MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul) Market: Size, Trends, Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)", provides an in-depth analysis of the commercial aerospace MRO market including detailed description of market sizing and growth.

The report provides analysis of the commercial aerospace MRO market by value, by segments and by region. The report further provides detailed segment analysis and regional analysis of the global commercial aerospace MRO market by value, by segment and segment by value.

Maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of an aircraft is a process involving repairing, welding, plating or testing services carried by a group of technical, administrative, managerial and supervision actions. The MRO service providers are categorized as in-house airline MRO, third party airline MRO, OEM-affiliated MRO etc.

MRO services are common for aerospace maintenance, as aerospace industry conducts consistent research on designing, maintenance and manufacturing of aircrafts, as the scope of the aerospace industry is very wide with a variety of commercial, military & industrial aircrafts that are operating in the earth's atmosphere as well as in space.The global commercial aerospace MRO market has observed constant growth in the past few years and projections are made that in the forecasted period (2021-2025) the market would propel with a steady growth rate.

The global commercial aerospace MRO market would be supported by the growth drivers such as increasing number of fleets, growth in urban population, budding developing countries economy, growing tourism, increasing low cost carrier (LCC) penetration and mandatory maintenance programme for ageing aircrafts.

However, growth of global commercial aerospace MRO market is being hindered by various challenges. Some of the eminent challenges faced by the market are fluctuating fuel cost, CO2 emission from aviation etc.Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall commercial aerospace MRO market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.The major players dominating the commercial aerospace MRO market are AAR Corp., ST Engineering (ST Aerospace), Deutsche Lufthansa AG (Lufthansa Technik AG) and Airbus SE (Airbus SAS). The four companies have been profiled in the report providing detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Introduction2.1 Aerospace: An overview 2.2 Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO): An Overview 2.3 Segmentation of Aerospace MRO 2.4 Advantages and Disadvantages of Aerospace MRO: An Overview 3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Commercial Aerospace MRO Market: An Analysis3.1.1 Global Commercial Aerospace MRO Market by Value 3.1.2 Global Commercial Aerospace MRO Market by Segment (Engine, Airframe, Component & Line)3.1.3 Global Commercial Aerospace MRO Market by Region ( North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, China, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa & India)3.2 Global Commercial Aerospace MRO Market: Segment Analysis3.2.1 Global Airframe MRO Market by Value3.2.2 Global Engine MRO Market by Value3.2.3 Global Component MRO Market by Value 3.2.4 Global Line MRO Market by Value 4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 Africa Commercial Aerospace MRO Market: An Analysis4.1.1 Africa Commercial Aerospace MRO Market by Value4.1.2 Africa Commercial Aerospace MRO Market by Segment (Engine, Airframe, Component & Line)4.1.3 Africa Commercial Aerospace MRO Market Segments by Value 4.2 Middle East Commercial Aerospace MRO Market: An Analysis4.3 Asia Pacific Commercial Aerospace MRO Market: An Analysis 4.4 China Commercial Aerospace MRO Market: An Analysis 4.5 India Commercial Aerospace MRO Market: An Analysis 4.6 Latin America Commercial Aerospace MRO Market: An Analysis 4.7 North America Commercial Aerospace MRO Market: An Analysis 4.8 Eastern Europe Commercial Aerospace MRO Market: An Analysis 4.9 Western Europe Commercial Aerospace MRO Market: An Analysis 5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Number of Fleets 5.1.2 Growth in Urban Population 5.1.3 Budding Developing Countries Economy 5.1.4 Growing Tourism 5.1.5 Increasing Low Cost Carrier Penetration 5.1.6 Mandatory Maintenance Programme for Aging Aircraft5.2 Challenges5.2.1 Fluctuating Fuel Cost5.2.2 CO2 Emission from Aviation5.3 Market Trends5.3.1 Implementation of More-Electric Aircraft 5.3.2 Modernisation of SWaP-C Concept 6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Commercial Aerospace MRO Market Players: A Financial Comparison6.2 Global Engine MRO Market Players by Share 7. Company Profiles7.1 AAR Corp.7.1.1 Business Overview 7.1.2 Financial Overview 7.1.3 Business Strategy7.2 ST Engineering (ST Aerospace)7.3 Deutsche Lufthansa AG (Lufthansa Technik AG)7.4 Airbus SE (Airbus SAS)For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/79gmh

