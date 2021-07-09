Global Colorectal Cancer Drugs Markets Report 2021-2030: VEGF Inhibitors, EGFR Inhibitors, BRAF Or MEK Inhibitors, TKI Inhibitors, Immunomodulators, PD1/PDL1 Inhibitors

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Colorectal Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Colorectal Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global colorectal cancer drugs market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down. The global colorectal cancer drugs market is expected to decline from $6.23 billion in 2020 to $6.09 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.2%.

The slow decline is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that has led to decrease in demand for immunocompromised treatments. The market is expected to reach $6.85 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%.

Major players in the colorectal cancer drugs market are Merck & Co. Inc., Roche, Sanofi, Amgen, and Pfizer, Inc.The colorectal cancer drugs market consists of sale of colorectal cancer drugs. Colorectal cancer (CRC) or bowel cancer, is the cancer affecting large intestine and the rectum. They are also named, colon tumor or rectal cancer depending upon where they begin.The market covered in this report is segmented by type into vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors, epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitors, programmed cell death protein 1/pd1 ligand 1 (pd1/pdl1) inhibitors, braf or mek inhibitors, tyrosine kinase (tki) inhibitors, immunomodulators; by distribution channels into hospitals pharmacies, retail pharmacies, others; by class into immunotherapy, chemotherapy, others.Increasing use of biologics and targeted therapies restrains the bladder cancer drugs market. Biologic therapy uses a body's immune system to fight cancer rather than chemical drugs which reduces the body's immune power. Targeted therapies block the growth and spreading of colorectal cancer even in stage IV where chemical drugs are ineffective. For example, some targeted therapies that have been approved to treat colorectal cancer include bevacizumab, cetuximab and panitumumab. The advantages of biologics drugs and targeted therapies over conventional chemical drugs might negatively influence the market.Targeted therapies have already begun to extend the lifespan of metastatic Colorectal cancer patients compared with chemotherapy-only therapy. Target therapy includes hormone therapies, gene expression modulators, apoptosis inducers, angiogenesis inhibitors, immunotherapies, signal transduction inhibitors, and toxin delivery molecules. Targeted therapy is attaining importance due to its specificity toward cancer cells, while sparing the toxicity to off-target cells. Opdivo and Keytruda are examples of targeted therapies. In April 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, an American pharmaceutical company got the approval to acquire Celgene corporation for $74 billion. The transaction is expected to create a leading specialty company which would address the needs of patients with cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disease and cardiovascular disease through high-value innovative medicines and leading scientific capabilities. Celgene corporation, a company that develops medicines for cancer and inflammatory disorders, was founded in 1996 and has its headquarters in the USA.The number of colorectal cancer worldwide has been increasing. According to the American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates, there will be around 101,420 new cases of colon cancer and around 44,180 new cases of rectal cancer that would be registered in the USA in 2019. The diagnosed incident cases of colorectal cancer are expected to increase by 27.3% to 672,400 cases by 2037. The reason for this increase can be attributed to factors such as low-fiber diet, obesity, consumption of alcohol and tobacco amongst others. The increase in number of colorectal cases will add to the overall size of the global colorectal cancer drugs market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market Characteristics 3. Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market Trends And Strategies 4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Colorectal Cancer Drugs 5. Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market Size And Growth5.1. Global Colorectal Cancer Drugs Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion5.2. Global Colorectal Cancer Drugs Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 6. Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market Segmentation6.1. Global Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitors

Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors

Programmed Cell Death Protein 1/PD1 Ligand 1 (PD1/PDL1) Inhibitors

BRAF or MEK Inhibitors

Tyrosine Kinase (TKI) Inhibitors

Immunomodulators

6.2. Global Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channels, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

6.3. Global Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market, Segmentation By Class, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Immunotherapy

Chemotherapy

Others

7. Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis7.1. Global Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 7.2. Global Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion Companies Mentioned

Merck & Co. Inc

Roche

Sanofi

Amgen

Pfizer Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Taiho Pharma

Novartis

GlaxoSmithKline

Onyx

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICALS

Bristol-Myers Squib

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Array BioPharma

Eli Lilly

RANDOX LABORATORIES

Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals

Beckman Coulter Inc

Regeneron

EDP Biotech

Genomic Tree

Metabiomics Corporation

SIEMENS HEALTHCARE

EPIGENOMICS

