Global Collagen Supplement Market (2021 To 2027) - By Source, Form And Concentration

Collagen supplements are dietary supplements used to address the deficiency of collagen in the diet. The supplement is usually derived from bones and skin of animals and fishes. It comes in a variety of forms, including pills, gummies, powder, and drinks. Collagen supplements are available across the world and can be consumed without the prescription of a medical practitioner. Collagen supplements are very popular among bodybuilders and regular fitness enthusiasts as they help them to maintain the health of their skin and bones. The global collagen supplement market was valued at $1,827.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $3,017.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.9%.The growth of the collagen supplement market can be attributed to several health and beauty benefits associated with the ingestion of collagen supplements such as improved skin health and bone health. The rise in diseases, such as arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other inflammatory bone diseases, has encouraged consumers/people to inculcate special supplements to keep themselves agile. In addition, easy availability of supplements due to the improvement in retail infrastructure has been beneficial to the sales of nutraceuticals such as collagen supplements. However, high cost of collagen supplements and growing adoption of veganism act as the major restraint for the collagen supplement market growth. On the contrary, growing awareness about the beneficial effects of collagen supplements in the untapped markets, such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, is expected to provide growth opportunities for the collagen supplement market.The collagen supplement market has been segmented based on source, form, sales channel, and region. Based on source, the collagen supplement market is divided into marine & poultry, porcine, and bovine. In addition, on the basis of form, it is fragmented into pills & gummies, powder, and liquid/drinks. Based on sales channel, it is classified into pharmacy, specialty store, and online store. Furthermore, it includes the revenue generated from the sales of food collagen supplements across North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe ( Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA ( Latin America, Africa, and the rest of LAMEA)The key players in the collagen supplement market have adopted product launch and expansion as their key strategies to stay competitive. The key players profiled in the report include Optimum Nutrition, Inc, BIoTechUSA, TCI CO., Ltd., Further Food, Vital Proteins LLC, Hunter & Gather, Shiseido Co. Ltd, The Clorox Company, Nature's Bounty Co., and Codeage LLC. Key Benefits

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019-2027 identify the prevailing collagen supplement opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and supplier's tenable stakeholder's make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution the industry.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the collagen supplement industry.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. Market dynamics3.4.1. Drivers3.4.1.1. Expanding F&B industry3.4.1.2. Changes in lifestyle and growing demand for good-for-you products3.4.1.3. Expanding retail market3.4.2. Restraints3.4.2.1. Rise in the act of animal cruelty in animal farms and slaughterhouse3.4.2.2. Adoption of veganism3.4.3. Opportunity3.4.3.1. Growing awareness about collagen supplementation3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis3.5.1. Introduction3.5.2. Impact on the food and beverage industry3.5.3. Impact on the collagen supplement market3.6. Value chain analysis3.7. Top impacting factor CHAPTER 4: COLLAGEN SUPPLEMENT MARKET, BY SOURCE4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. Marine & Poultry4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country4.3. Porcine4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country4.4. Bovine4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country CHAPTER 5: COLLAGEN SUPPLEMENT MARKET, BY FORM5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast5.2. Pills & Gummies5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country5.3. Powder5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country5.4. Liquid/drinks5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country CHAPTER 6: COLLAGEN SUPPLEMENT MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market size and forecast6.2. Pharmacy6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country6.3. Specialty store6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country6.4. Online store6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country CHAPTER 7: COLLAGEN SUPPLEMENT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE8.1. Top winning strategies8.2. Product mapping8.3. Competitive dashboard8.4. Competitive heat map8.5. Key developments8.5.1. Acquisition8.5.2. Business Expansion8.5.3. Agreement8.5.4. Product Launch CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES9.1. BIOTECH USA9.1.1. Company overview9.1.2. Key Executives9.1.3. Company snapshot9.1.4. Product portfolio9.2. CODEAGE LLC9.2.1. Company overview9.2.2. Company snapshot9.2.3. Product portfolio9.3. FURTHER FOOD9.3.1. Company overview9.3.2. Key Executives9.3.3. Company snapshot9.3.4. Product portfolio9.4. GLANBIA PLC9.4.1. Company overview9.4.2. Key Executives9.4.3. Company snapshot9.4.4. Operating business segments9.4.5. Product portfolio9.4.6. Business performance9.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.5. HUNTER & GATHER FOODS Ltd9.5.1. Company overview9.5.2. Key Executives9.5.3. Company snapshot9.5.4. Product portfolio9.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.6. SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED9.6.1. Company overview9.6.2. Key Executives9.6.3. Company snapshot9.6.4. Product portfolio9.6.5. Business performance9.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.7. TCI CO., Ltd.9.7.1. Company overview9.7.2. Key Executives9.7.3. Company snapshot9.7.4. Operating business segments9.7.5. Product portfolio9.7.6. R&D Expenditure9.7.7. Business performance9.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments9.8. THE BOUNTIFUL COMPANY9.8.1. Company overview9.8.2. Key Executives9.8.3. Company snapshot9.8.4. Product portfolio9.9. THE CLOROX COMPANY9.9.1. Company overview9.9.2. Key Executives9.9.3. Company snapshot9.9.4. Product portfolio9.9.5. R&D Expenditure9.9.6. Business performance9.9.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.10. VITAL PROTEINS, LLC9.10.1. Company overview9.10.2. Key Executives9.10.3. Company snapshot9.10.4. Product portfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7clnhg

