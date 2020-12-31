Global Collaborative Robots (Cobots) Applications And Markets 2019-2020 & 2025: Integration Of IoT In Robotics And Improved Human Machine Interfaces Gaining Momentum
DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Collaborative Robots (Cobots): Applications and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is focused on collaborative robot industry trends, drivers and opportunities. This report explores industry based on application, end-user industries and geography. Revenue forecasts for 2019 through 2025 are provided at the global level for the above segments.
The collaborative robot market is segmented into the following categories:
- By application: Assembly, material handling, pick and place, packaging, quality testing, others (machine tending, gluing and welding, palletizing, injection molding, painting among others).
- By end-user industry: Automotive, electronics, food and beverages, healthcare, logistics, other (furniture and equipment, metals and machining, plastics and polymers).
- By region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).
This report covers analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2025 with a projection of a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2020 to 2025.
Report Includes:
- An overview of the global markets for collaborative robots
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projection of CAGR through 2025
- Characterization and quantification of collaborative robots' market based on application, end-use, and region
- Detailed analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting market growth
- Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry
- Information on influence of artificial intelligence in the collaborative robots industry, investment/installation costs, and insights into increasing government spending on research expenditures
- Company profiles of major players of the industry
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Intended Audience
- Analyst's Credentials
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Brief History of Collaborative Robots
- Industry Trends and Opportunities
- Industry 4.0
- Increasing Automation in Various End-user Industries
- Rising Demand of Robotic Assistance for Manufacturing
- Influence of Artificial Intelligence in the Collaborative Robots Industry
- Growing Geriatric Populations in Developed Nations
- Integration of IoT in Robotics and Improved Human Machine Interfaces
- Reduced Labor and Faster Cycle Times
- Smarter and Better Algorithms
- Increasing Government Spending and Research Expenditures
- Increase in Import Tariffs of Raw Materials Used in Manufacturing Robots
- High Investment/Installation Costs
- The rise in Smart Transportation
- Rising Demand for Infrastructure
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Application
- Overview
- Assembly
- Material Handling
- Pick and Place
- Palletizing and Packaging
- Quality Testing
- Other Applications
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry
- Overview
- Automotive Manufacturing
- Electronics Manufacturing
- Food and Beverages
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Logistics
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- ABB Group
- Aethon Robotics
- BAE Systems Plc
- Bosch Rexroth (Robert Bosch Gmbh)
- Clearpath Robotics
- Fanuc Corp.
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- Locus Robotics
- Mobile Industrial Robots
- Nachi Robotics
- Omron Adept Technology Inc.
- Rethink Robotics Gmbh
- Staubli
- Yaskawa Electric Corp.
